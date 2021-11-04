ALBION — It was just a matter of timing.
The Noble County Council on Monday approved a request for $5,000 in additional expenditures for the Noble County Coroner’s Office to pay deputies who handle investigations when Coroner Lisa Strebig is not available.
The council wasn’t wild about approving the request because Strebig was not at the meeting to explain why it was necessary.
“It would have been nice if we had a little more information with the request,” Councilman Doug Harp said Monday.
It was a sentiment echoed by Councilman Tom Janes, who was the line dissenting vote as the council approved the extra expenditure, 6-1.
Strebig, who is in her first year of office, had budgeted $10,000 for deputy pay, which has been doled out for several years at a rate of $200 per case.
Responding to a public records request, the Noble County Auditor’s Office reported Wednesday that just over $1,900 had been paid out from the deputy pay budget line item in January 2021 for cases which had occurred in 2020, before Strebig took office.
The auditor’s office said it is a common practice for departments to have bills come in after the last meeting of the Noble County Commissioners, who approve such claims and bills.
While it is a common occurrence, according to county officials, it also took up nearly 20% of Strebig’s deputy pay line item before she even took office.
Strebig said she is not sure if the entire additional $5,000 will be needed, but she had less than $200 in the fund with two full months left in the year.
Strebig said her office has had 61 death investigations so far this year. The coroner’s office is routinely called in to investigate unexpected deaths, the majority of which end up being due to natural causes.
Through the official public records request, it appears an initiative Strebig started is saving the county money on transportation costs.
Working with Sheriff Max Weber, Strebig obtained a van early this year which was outfitted through grant money to transport bodies to Fort Wayne when the circumstances surrounding an unexpected death warrant an autopsy.
Deputy coroners are paid $75 to transport the bodies to Fort Wayne for the office.
Invoices from 2020 showed the county had been paying up to $150 to funeral homes in 2020 for the same service.
