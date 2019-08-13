KENDALLVILLE — East Noble will be hosting three meetings to discuss a possible new format for offering preschool to the community today and Wednesday.
Superintendent Ann Linson is exploring the possibility of creating a preschool with multiple children’s museum-style classrooms for interactive play and learning.
One of the major pieces of information the superintendent is trying to gauge is whether parents would be comfortable with busing preschoolers to wherever the site might be hosted, as well as general interest in such a program.
East Noble will be hosting three information meetings to gather feedback on the. Those will occur:
• Today, 9:30 a.m., East Noble Administration Building
• Today, 5:30 p.m., North Side Elementary
• Wednesday, 5:30 p.m., Rome City Elementary
