Wood sentenced to one year on probation

LAGRANGE — June Wood, the former Wolcottville Town Clerk-Treasurer, was sentenced to a year on probation and fined $1 by the LaGrange Superior Court Wednesday, closing out a criminal case alleging she misused town funds.
Wood had agreed to a plea deal offered by the state in December to plead guilty to a single misdemeanor count of conversion in return for the state dropping the two Level 6 felony charges of theft it filed against her last January.
Wood was charged with those felonies after a State Board of Accounts audit and an Indiana State Police investigation alleged she was responsible for dozens of financial discrepancies found in Wolcottville’s financial records. Wood served as Wolcottville’s elected Clerk-Treasurer from 2014 through 2019.
One of those theft charges stemmed from an incident where Wood allegedly opened a temporary town office in her home after mold was discovered in Wolcottville’s former town hall. She charged the town $2,000 in rent for that office but failed to get the town board’s approval.
“I got really sick,” a very tearful Wood told LaGrange County Superior Court Judge Lisa Bowen-Slaven. “Someone suggested I do that. I apologize for not doing it the right way.”
Jeremy Musser, the Steuben County prosecutor who served as a court-appointed special prosecutor for the final stages of Wood’s case, called the sentence of a year on probation and a fine of $1 “appropriate.” Musser said he spoke with Wolcottville officials who told him the sentence he offered Wood met with their approval and was “consistent with their wishes.”
“June has apologized to the town and I believe she was sincere,” Musser told the court.
The second felony theft charge brought against Wood stemmed from her alleged use of the town’s debit card to pay three different internet/cable bills for serve at her home. Those charges total $830.82. Clouse told the court that Wood repaid that money before the charges against her were filed.
“That just hints at who she is,” he said. “She made it right and that speaks to her character.”
Clouse also said people have gotten the wrong idea about Wood from this case. He also pointed out that there are “no dollars missing here.”
“This has deeply affected her,” he said his client. “People are drawing the wrong conclusions about how she got here.”
Wood’s legal troubles began in 2018 when an Indiana State Board of Accounts audit of Wolcottville uncovered what it alleged were dozens of problems in the Wolcottville Clerk-Treasurer’s books, including undocumented expenses. As the SBOA probe into Wolcottville’s financial picture deepened, detectives with the Indiana State Police were called in and eventually presented charges against Wood to the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s office.
Wood, a Republican, ran for re-election this past summer while the case against her was still winding its way through the courts. But she was defeated at a Wolcottville town convention by political newcomer and fellow Republican Lauren Newsome.
Before she sat down Wednesday afternoon, Wood’s last statement was to tell the court that people are only getting part of her story.
“People say I stole thousands of dollars,” Wood said. “It’s not so.”
Wood will spend the next year on probation. She, her husband, John Wood, her attorney Clouse and member of the probation department walked over to the probation department in the county’s new Justice Services Building immediately following her sentencing to begin that process.
In addition to being assessed the $1 fine, Wood was ordered to pay $185 in court costs.
