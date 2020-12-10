KENDALLVILLE — After 16 1/2 years of service to the community Dan Beall, a long-time member of the East Noble School Corp. Board of Eduction relinquished his seat to a new member.
To close out Beall’s final meeting the board presented his with a plaque in recognition of his year’s of service along with a small gift.
During those 16 1/2 years Beall has helped to shape the corporation as it worked through several construction and renovation projects including the renovation of East Noble High School, work at Rome City, Avilla, North Side Elementary and South Side Elementary.
“You have been on the board about the same amount of time I have been in the district,” said Superintendent Ann Linson. “I have enjoyed working with you, the vision you have had has helped us to move forward.”
Board president Barb Babcock said Beall has provided a great service to the community for a number of years.
“I have appreciated everything he has done,” she said. “I will miss you and believe the corporation will.”
Beall said he has had the opportunity to serve with some incredible people and worked with an incredible staff.
“The staff has demonstrated leadership and passion it has been my pleasure to work with you,” he said. “It has been my pleasure to serve, the district gave so much to my family. It meant a lot to give back.”
Brad Anderson, a 21-year Army vet who retired in 2019 defeated Beall for the seat during the November general election. Anderson’s first meeting will be Jan. 13.
Beall’s final action on the board was a no vote in a 6-1 decision to switch the corporation’s banking to Lake City Bank.
“This decision does not come lightly,” Beall said. “I fully support looking at this routinely. “I won’t be able to support this, as the old dog in community relations, I lean in favor of a very long-term agreement. I believe the recommendation is a much smaller player in our community.”
The corporation has utilized Campbell and Fetter Bank for a number of years. The recommendation to go with Lake City Bank came from Baker Tilly Investment Services.
During the meeting, the board also said goodbye to another long-term employee as it accepted the resignation of Ritchie Hamlin, a math teacher at East Noble High School. Hamlin has taught within the district for 31 years. His retirement will be effective Feb. 18, 2021.
“It is always a loss when you lose that much talent,” Babcock said. “We don’t like to see them go. I want to thank him for all of his service.”
The agenda included the approval to advertise two request for proposals.
The first was a data wiring project to bring fiber within the building at the Alternative Learning Center. The second will provide additional access points for WiFi outside of the middle school.
The board also approved additional Teacher Appreciation grants. All certified teachers and administrators who receive highly effective rating will receive $593.95. Those receiving an effective rating will receive $475.14. Classified staff will receive $250 and part time staff $125. All employees had to be hired on or before Dec. 1.
In other business:
• Jessica Pierce resigned her position as media coordinator at North Side Elementary.
• Sarah Buttgen will move from media assistant at East Noble Middle School to media coordinator at North Side Elementary.
• Valarie Handschu was hired to teach math at East Noble High School.
• Lindsay McCue was hired as an instructional assistant at South Side Elementary.
• Gage Kline was hired as an instruction assistant at North Side Elementary.
• Board member Jennifer Blackman was appointed to the Kendallville Park Board.
