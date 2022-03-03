KENDALLVILLE — East Noble is queuing up nearly $350,000 in technology upgrades across the district with help from a program that will cover 80% of the cost.
The updates will mostly covering wiring upgrades at Avilla Elementary, East Noble High School and North Side Elementary in order to keep up with modern data speed needs in the classroom.
At Wednesday’s East Noble school board meeting, Chief Financial and Operations Officer Brian Leitch reviewed five projects the district quoted through the E-rate program for technology updates.
E-rate is a federal funding program for schools and libraries that helps support the cost of telecommunications projects, with 80% of the program cost covered by the feds and a 20% match from the local government unit.
East Noble has five projects it’s funding through the E-rate program including:
• Fiberoptic service for the East Noble Community Outreach office at the Community Learning Center, $99 per month through Ligtel Communications
• $2,214.48 for Tripp Lite network cards from CDW-G
• $53,672 for rewiring at Avilla from Advanced Systems Group
• $137,681 for rewiring at East Noble High School from Wired Communications
• $149,669 for rewiring at North Side from Advanced Systems Group
In total, the four one-time projects will run $344,236.48, with East Noble’s share being $68,847.30
The rewiring projects at the three schools will be to upgrade current network cables in the building from Cat5 to Cat6a. Cat6a wires can handle speeds up 10 gigabits per second with a 500 megahertz frequency, which is 10 times the load of Cat5 and five times the processing speed.
For the non-technical types, basically that just means the newer cables can handle more data faster, a necessity for an increasingly online classroom with students equipped with connected devices.
In other business on a short agenda Wednesday, board members:
• Approved the following personnel changes:
Resignations: Dr. Becca Lamon, assistant superintendent (effective June 30); Ken Hisey, part-time maintenance.
Reassignment: Annette Donat, from three-hour food service assistant to five-hour food service at North Side Elementary.
New hires: Allison Davis, media assistant at Wayne Center Elementary; Diane Gerde, special education teacher at Wayne Center Elementary; Katelyn Green, speech and language pathologist; Steve Shull, three-hour food service assistant at East Noble High School; Ryan Ferguson, assistant boys’ track coach at ENHS.
• Said early farewells and shared thoughts of appreciation about Lamon, who is leaving the assistant superintendent role at the end of this school year in order to become superintendent at Ball-Chatham School District in central Illinois.
• Heard public comment from South Side Elementary teacher Jen Roberts, who reported on the extremely successful hosting job East Noble did during a recent weekend robotics competition at Wayne Center Elementary.
• Heard public comment from 2021 graduate Rachel Carpenter and her father Bret Carpenter alleging that East Noble is promoting obscene and pornographic material to students via books being taught in class and available in the school libraries.
• Heard comment from East Noble High School English teacher Charlie Barber, who explained some of the process behind how books are chosen for English classes and the thought process behind teaching the historical and societal themes presented in that literature.
