ALBION — The Central Noble school board approved a partnership Monday that should help alleviate some of the pressure on the day care issues plaguing Noble County.
Meeting in regular session, the board voted 5-0 to allow the Boys and Girls Club of Elkhart County to set up a KidsCare operation in the Central Noble Elementary School building for the coming school year.
The program would provide before-school care from 5:30 a.m. until the start of school for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, according to Boys and Girls Club representative Dustin Newcomer, who made a presentation to the board. After school hours would run until 5:30 p.m.
Cost presented
The cost of the program would be $55 per week for either before-school or after-school options. For $75 per week, a child could utilize both.
Younger students who participate in the program would be bussed to and from the elementary school location to Central Noble Primary to start the school day.
Contingencies are in place for instances in which school is delayed due to inclement weather.
Noble-LaGrange County Thrive by 5 Coordinator Jenna Anderson and Albion Town Manager Jacob Ihrie have been beating the drum in search of adding more child care options for working parents.
The day care centers in Noble County all have long waiting lists as demand far exceeds the supply.
Ihrie applauded the move by the school board.
“Anything that fills that void would be good for the county,” Ihrie said.
“There is a big need for before and after school care,” Anderson said. “It’s great to see a school system stepping up to help provide that service.”
Central Noble superintendent Robby Morgan said there are many parents who have to be to work at 6 a.m. Finding a day care for their children before school can be problematic.
‘Great for our kids’
“They’re always looking for options,” Morgan told the board. “I think this will be a good option for them. I think it’s something that would be great for our kids and our community.”
The Boys and Girls Club of Elkhart County has similar operations at 11 locations in five school systems in Elkhart County. Newcomer said it is looking to expand the program elsewhere.
The Boys and Girls Club KidsCare program has a staff to student ratio of 1:20, Newcomer said. The program offers some free time, but also more structured opportunities for study and such things as arts and crafts.
At its other locations, Kindergarten through second grade seem to be the largest age group that takes part in the program.
Newcomer said he hopes to have enrollment available at greatfutures.club/kidscare by mid-July for fall sign-ups.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The school board voted 5-0 to approve wage increases for its classified staff, which includes traditional instructional assistants and those who work with child who need more intensive assistance. The board agreed to bump the pay from $12.60 per hour to $13.10 per hour for traditional classified staff. Staff that work in classroom with a higher level of needs will be paid $13.60 per hour.
• Central Noble Business Manager Tyler Osenbaugh told the board members it is looking like it will need to hike its health insurance premiums to keep pace with rising costs when plan renewals come up this fall.
The corporation pays 69% of health costs, with employees contributed the other 31% through premiums.
In October 2022, the board approved a 17% increase in what the corporation — and employees — paid into the program.
The board budgeted approximately $1.3 million for health insurance for the 12-month period that began last October.
The increase isn’t keeping pace with costs.
To date, the corporation’s health plan has spent $80,000 more than it has collected, a deficit average of $10,000 per month.
The board approved several new hires at Monday’s meeting.
• Gretchen Schaadt as CN Elementary special education teacher;
• Kayla Buonanno as CN Elementary counselor;
• Alyson Robinson as CN Elementary third-grade teacher;
• Tessa Halderman as CN Elementary third-grade teacher
• Matt Pulley as CN Primary and Elementary music teacher;
• Jennifer Cain as Jr./Sr. high school counselor;
• Amanda Mawhorter as Jr./Sr. high school librarian; and
• Jeremy Swank as Jr./Sr. high school science teacher.
