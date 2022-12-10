Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Chantel H. Baker, 33, of the 600 block of West South Street, Albion, was arrested at 12:33 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Baker was held on $2,500 bond.
Devon L. Billingslea, 37, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Billingslea was held on $25,000 bond.
Peter M. Parisi Jr., 27, of the 6900 block of South C.R. 145E, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Parisi was also held on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor, with no further charging information provided. Parisi was held on $1,500 bond.
Sarah R. Perry, 62, of the 3200 block of East C.R. 100N, Albion, was arrested at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Perry was held on $2,500 bond.
Jonathan E. Smith, 46, of the 1100 block of North C.R. 25W, Albion, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault. Smith was held on $2,500 bond.
Deven L. Cobb, 34, of the 2700 block of North Anthony Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a Class B misdemeanor. Cobb was released on his own recognizance.
Justin N. Custer, 34, of the 700 block of Runyon Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:42 a.m. Thursday on a warrant relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Custer was held on $2,500 bond.
Jerry L. Neuman, 54, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:27 p.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Neuman was held without bond.
Fawn M. Smith, 38, of the 2200 block of Main Street, Huntertown, was arrested at 12:36 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Smith was held without bond.
