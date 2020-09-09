LAGRANGE — The arrests last week of three people after a high-speed chase through western LaGrange County in a stolen truck could be the first step in dismantling a regional auto theft ring that authorities say was responsible for as many as 50 different vehicle thefts reported across northeastern Indiana and southern Michigan in the last two months.
Katie Shepherd, a 26-year-old Three Rivers, Michigan, resident, is now behind bars, charged with leading police on a 15-minute long high-speed chase west of Shipshewana. That chase ended when her truck being spun out into a ditch next to the road. She appeared in court for an initial hearing on Wednesday.
The incident started last Wednesday afternoon when an employee at Alpha Building Supply recognized Shepherd as she walked through the store. Shepherd was a suspect in the theft of a white GMC pickup truck from the Alpha parking lot just two weeks earlier. That employee quickly alerted the police.
As Shepherd was getting ready to drive away from the store’s parking lot, three LaGrange County police vehicles pulled in and attempted to stop her from leaving the lot.
But Shepherd instead decided to use her truck, a white Ford F250 reported stolen earlier that day in Three Rivers, Michigan, as a battering ram, Tracy Harker, the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy said. She allegedly slammed into the front of a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office truck, disabling it. She then sideswiped a Shipshewana Police Department truck as she pushed her way onto S.R. 5, police said.
Harker said Shepherd initially took off south on S.R. 5 with police in pursuit. She then turned east and then north along of series of LaGrange County roads, crossing U.S. 20 and eventually winding up in the area of C.R. 1000W and C.R. 450N. Several Indiana State Police troopers joined LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Shipshewana Police Department officers, and the Westview Police Department officer in the chase. As she neared the intersection of C.R. 1000W and C.R. 450N, Shepherd drove off the road into a nearby field, plowing through a fence and striking and killing one horse and injuring a second.
As she attempted to drive back onto C.R.1000W, a Shipshewana police officer executed a maneuver causing caused Shepherd’s truck to spin and land in a ditch next to the road. Harker said Shepherd was trying to shift into four-wheel drive striking an Indiana State Trooper’s car several times with the truck when that officer fired a single round from his handgun at one of the truck’s tire. Shepherd then surrendered.
The vehicle’s two other occupants, Kyle Miller, 33, of White Pigeon, Michigan, and Joshua Webb, 32, of Constantine, Michigan, also surrendered without incident.
The three were initially charged with attempted murder of a police officer for ramming at least three vehicles during the pursuit, but those charges were amended following a review of the incident by the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office.
Shepherd is now facing a litany of charges, including battery by means of a deadly weapon — the truck — a Level 5 felony. She also was charged with carrying a handgun without a license, another Level 5 felony.
In addition, Shepherd was charged with theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony; criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; auto theft, a Level 6 felony; and killing a domestic animal, another Level 6 felony.
The prosecutor’s office also filed a charge of criminal mischief against Shepherd, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua Webb was charged with carrying a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony, and theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony.
Kyle Miller was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Harker said police from Elkhart, LaGrange, and Steuben counties, along with police from Saint Joseph County, Michigan, and Indiana and Michigan state police, have been conducting a multi-state, two-month-long investigation into local vehicle thefts. Harker said the three are prime suspects in the theft of as many of 50 vehicles, seven of which were reportedly stolen in LaGrange County, most of those from the Shipshewana area.
“It’s a big circle, and they’ve been terrorizing a lot of communities,” he said.
“We got three people in custody, the big players in an auto theft ring, and no officers or community members got hurt, so that was a good day,” he added.
Harker said the investigation in the auto theft ring is still ongoing and additional arrests any charges could be pending.
Looking into the truck after the chase was over, Harker said officers saw a handgun sitting on the truck’s front seat.
Harker said at least three LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in the chase and several more in the investigation.
Harker said it appeared the three allegedly took vehicles that people left the keys in and used to vehicles as daily drivers.
