KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex continued to be a huge draw for the city in 2022 and it got a big financial boost with a $250,000 grant toward its endowment fund.
With matching funds raised by the park, the sports complex fund gained a half-million dollars last year as the city parks saw increased use yet again.
The $250,000 grant from the Dekko Foundation was matched with equal local funds, with the money going into the endowment fund.
"This fund will allow for long-term maintenance and upkeep of the facility," park director Dawn McGahen wrote in her report.
The sports complex continues to be a big draw during the warm-weather months, with a packed summer schedule. East Noble Youth Baseball, Kendallville girls softball league, coed and men's softball leagues and numerous travel baseball and softball teams utilize the complex through the summer.
The city also hosted an NSA Silver World Series Qualifying tournament, with numerous out-of-town softball teams coming in for the events.
Kendallville sealed and re-striped its parked lot this year and the access road to the park was paved. The paving work was a large expense this year, but has improved access in and out of the facility.
Outside of baseball and softball, the park's Woodland Trail disc golf course has picked up many new players and hosted a Crew Cup tournament, while plans are still in the works to fundraise and build a skate park at the outdoor complex.
The park department topped $1 million in total funding in 2022, although most of that came from its property tax distribution.
Campground rentals continue to be the biggest source of revenue for the park, totaling $65,156.83 last year.
The city added two cabins last year for campers who prefer "glamping" over roughing it. The shed-like cabins include electricity as well as air-conditioning and have been popular with visitors. The cabins brought in $8,460.31 in revenue.
Summer programs, including the 10-week Camp Wethonkitha, raised $33,230, with youth center rentals brought in $7,483, pavilion rentals earned $4,090, admissions totaled $3,876 and campground and kayak taxes brought in $4,765.93. Concession sales and skate night admissions each pulled in less than $1,000.
"The last few years, we have noticed more people out utilizing the park, its walking paths, disc golf courses and campground," McGahen wrote. "we will continue to maintain our manicured spaces and improve the various amenities within the park. By working with other city departments and organizations, we can utilize the best resources that will benefit our community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.