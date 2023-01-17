Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
John C. Bradley III, 70, of the 600 block of South Parkside Drive, Cromwell, was arrested at 1:21 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Bradley was held without bond.
Heather M. Hoff, 35, of the 100 block of North Willow Bend Drive, Wolcottville, was arrested at 2:26 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Hoff was held on $1,500 bond.
Kelly M. Jordan, 41, of the 200 block of Mill Street, Monroeville, was arrested at 1:11 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jordan was held without bond.
Dena L. Kreger, 43, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Kreger was held without bond.
Thomas J. Miller Jr., 48, of the 11900 block of Angling Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Miller was held without bond.
Patricia A. Wells, 52, of the 4900 block of South S.R. 327, Hudson, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Wells was released on her own recognizance.
Brandon M. Zumbrun, 41, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:03 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Zumbrun was held without bond.
Roderick E. Barnell Jr., 28, of the 11300 block of Mill Creek, Galesburg, Michigan, was arrested at 1:53 p.m. Friday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Navor A. Briones, 40, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Briones was held on $3,500 bond.
Cassandra A. Daley, 28, of the 400 block of West 9th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 5:48 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Daley was held without bond.
Jessica R. Egly, 38, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 7:38 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Egly was held on $2,500 bond.
Ethan W. England, 31, of the 1400 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. England posted $2,500 bond and was released Saturday.
Kayla N Hall, 33, of the 100 block of C.R. 56, LaOtto, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Hall was held without bond.
Claudia L. Marin, 34, of the 16300 block of C.R. 138, Goshen, was arrested at 3:18 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. Marin posted $3,500 bond and was released Friday.
Joshua E. Rowe, 34, of the 400 block of Water Street, Avilla, was arrested at 12:53 a.m. Saturday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Michael R. Lengacher, 37, of the 200 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was booked at 10:07 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Darren E. Miller, 26, of the 9600 block of East Pixie Parkway, Cromwell, was booked at 9:57 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Shane A Nickolson, 50, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Nickolson was also held on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Nickolson was held on $1,500 bond.
