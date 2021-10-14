LIGONIER — The new fire station in Ligonier is getting another step closer towards completion.
Members of the city’s Redevelopment Commission learned that the building is now getting its overhead bi-fold doors and majority of its roof installed.
Currently, the stations has 75% of its roof installed while the overhead doors are arriving to the site and being installed.
Jeremy Weaver, Ligonier’s fire chief, said only two doors in the front have been installed so far since they take long to install.
“They’re pretty heavy. Each side is 1,000 pounds,” he said during the meeting.
There were delays regarding the installation of the doors since they wanted extra layers of steel to keep the doors more secure.
That station is also getting limestone and brick for the exterior installed currently.
In other business, the commission approved $30,462.58 for the remaining funds for the new fire station furnishings. They also approved a new aerial truck for the fire department, which is designed for firefighters to access higher buildings.
