LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Corn School Committee is seeking nominations for its 2022 “LaGrange County Citizen of the Year” award.
The honoree must be a resident of LaGrange County for at least the past five years.
The award honors one person each year who has worked hard to make a positive impact on the county. The award is based solely on the voluntary achievements of that person, accomplished they achieved without compensation, and whose efforts were done to enrich the lives of others in LaGrange County and the community in which that person lives.
Nominations will be accepted from clubs, groups, organizations, or individuals. Only written nominations will be considered and should include the name and address of the individual being nominated, the reasons for the nomination, and a list of accomplishments of the nominee.
Those nomination letters should be addressed and mailed to “LaGrange
County Citizen of the Year,” in care of the LaGrange County Corn School Committee,
113 West Spring Street, LaGrange, Indiana 467615.
Nominations will be accepted through Monday, September 19. The winner will be selected by a committee of judges, all of whom are citizens of LaGrange
County. Unfortunately, posthumous awards will not be considered. Two or more people may be named Citizen of the Year if, in the opinion of the judges, the two or more persons may be chosen if, in the opinion of the judges, the persons appear to be equal in their contribution of time, efforts, and volunteer work.
The award will be presented in the middle of the annual LaGrange County Corn School celebration, on Wednesday, Oct 6 at 8:30 p.m. during the Corn School Queen Contest preliminaries at the Court House gazebo.
Last year, the committee honored LaGrange County Veteran’s Service Officer Allen Connelly.
