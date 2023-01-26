Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Mo H. Mat, 21, of the 2100 block of Chartwell, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:38 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Mat was held without bond.
Marshall L. Nelson, 40, of the 1900 block of U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:16 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a court order relating to Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Nelson was held without bond.
Grant A. Reef, 35, of the 1900 block of Spring Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Monday by Rome City police on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia. Reef was held on $2,500 bond.
Madaya D. Schuman, 19, of the 100 block of West C.R. 600N, Columbia City, was arrested at 3:37 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Schuman was held on $1,500 bond.
Amber N. Steffe, 26, of the 400 block of North Liberty Street, Albion, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Steffe was held without bond.
Angelica Diaz-Diaz, 27, of the 100 block of Townline Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on two warrants charging Class A misdemeanors. NO further charging information provided. Diaz-Diaz was held without bond.
Kelsey M. Fox, 32, of the 500 block of South Oak Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Fox was held without bond.
Shawn E. Gibbs, 50, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday by Albion police on charges of battery-moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony; criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction for that offense. Gibbs was held on $2,500 bond.
David J. Goble, 28, of the 9300 block of East Baseline Road, Avilla, was arrested at 8:48 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Goble was held without bond.
Rylin J. Hile, 21, of the 100 block of South Weeks Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Hil was released on her own recognizance.
Malachai A. McBride, 23, of the 200 block of West Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Hil was released on her own recognizance.
Stephen C. Reas Jr., 57, of the 500 block of Sadie Place, Garrett, was booked at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Robert E. Rockey, 35, of the 7300 block of North Albion Street, Wawakwa, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Rockey was held without bond. (This listing did not make Tuesday’s edition.)
