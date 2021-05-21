1 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — One person was booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Chastity A. Shetley, 39, of the 1000 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was booked at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 5 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
