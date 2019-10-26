KENDALLVILLE — If Kendallville residents are ready to cast their vote for mayor and city council contests, today’s the first of two opportunities to do so in town.
Early voting has been available at the Noble County Courthouse in Albion since Oct. 8, but today is the first of two Saturdays where voting is coming to Kendallville, the only community in the county that has a municipal election this fall.
Voting will be available at the usual spot, Bridgeway Church, 210 Brian’s Place, from 9 a.m. to noon. Voting will also be available at the courthouse from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, if you happen to be in Albion and want to vote there.
Voters must live within the city limits of Kendallville to be eligible to vote. All voters have to have registered in Noble County prior to Oct. 8 and must present photo ID at the polls to be allowed to vote.
Anyone with a Kendallville address who lives outside of the city limits, or anyone from other cities, towns or the unincorporated county are not eligible to vote this fall.
If you’re busy today, you’ll have another opportunity to vote early in Kendallville next weekend, same place, same time from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 2, with courthouse voting also available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that Saturday.
Kendallville has three contests on the ballot this fall for mayor, city council at-large and city council, District 3.
In the mayor’s race, incumbent Republican Mayor Suzanne Handshoe is seeking her fifth term. She’s being challenged by former downtown business owner and former Economic Improvement District president Tim Schlotter.
For the council races, the at-large seat — which represents every resident in the city — is between incumbent Republican Regan Ford, who is seeking his fourth term, and Democrat Tony Mark.
In the 3rd District race — which encompasses the area roughly between Wayne Street, Riley Street, Iddings Street and Allen Chapel Road east of Bixler Lake — incumbent Amy Ballard is seeking her first full term against Democrat Sachiko Janek.
At a debate hosted by The News Sun on Oct. 9, the candidates from the two parties had two different focuses for the biggest issue facing Kendallville over the next four years. The three Republicans highlighting housing as the biggest challenge facing the city right now, while the three Democrats said the city needs to focus on quality-of-life, entertainment and dining establishments to creative more interest in the city.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, for anyone choosing not to vote early.
