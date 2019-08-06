ALBION — Struggling to find reliable workers to run its machines, B&J Medical is purchasing machines that can be operated simultaneously by a single employee.
The Noble County Council Monday approved a nine-year abatement on $3.423 million in new equipment B&J Medical is adding to its facility at 4268 E. U.S. 6, Kendallville.
The new equipment will lead to the expected hiring of 10 additional employees, each earning a minimum of $35,000 per year, according to B&J Specialties Inc. Controller Kerry Leitch.
The property tax burden on the new equipment will be approximately 11% the first year, then increase annually in 11% increments, according to the abatement.
“It’s adding new equipment to improve the efficiency and capacity,” Leitch told the council.
Like many firms, Leitch said B&J is struggling to find adequate workers. The new equipment will allow one worker to run multiple machines simultaneously, he said.
“It’s a good industry to be in,” said Rick Sherck, Noble County Economic Development Corp. executive director. “Finding people to fill those jobs will be the most challenging thing for them.”
Leitch said the company would be coming before the council in the not-too-distant future, seeking another abatement as it plans on expanding its U.S. 6 plant.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel gave the council preliminary information heading into the Aug. 19 beginning of annual budget hearings.
And the news, for the most part, was good, she said.
“I think we’re in pretty good shape,” Knafel said.
Knafel presented the council with fund budgets as of July 24, with 2018 revenues and 2020 submitted budgets provided by the county’s various departments.
According to Knafel, 2018 revenue totals had to be used because 2019 numbers won’t be known until the year is closed out.
The general fund, from which the county makes its payroll among other expenditures, had a cash balance of just over $2 million as of July 24. Revenue in 2018 was $13.254 million. The general fund budget as submitted prior to budget hearings called for expenditures of $14.59 million.
Even with an expected 3.5% growth rate on revenues, as predicted by the state, the general fund budget as submitted will result in a net deficit of $879,000. Knafel said such a one-year loss can be absorbed by the cash balance, but “we can’t do that year after year after year.”
During Monday’s presentation to the council, Knafel highlighted a pair of concerns involving the Noble County Health Department and Adult Probation.
The health department proposed a budget of $435,000 for 2020. With 2018 revenues of $346,000, even a 3.5% increase would lead to the department operating at a deficit of more than $75,000.
The health department carried a cash balance of $279,000 as of July 24.
The adult probation department carried a cash balance of $619,000 on July 24, but proposed a budget of $402,000 for 2020, far exceeding 2018 revenue totals of $175,000, according to Knafel’s figures.
In a letter submitted in his absence, Noble County Sheriff Max Weber reported the Noble County Jail had received final clearance to begin housing federal inmates beginning as early as next week. The county will be reimbursed $50 per day to house a federal inmate. The county currently received $37.50 to house inmates for other counties, an increase of $2.50 per day over what it collected prior to a state-mandated increase on July 1.
