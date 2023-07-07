ALBION — Cell phones make it possible to pretty much stay in communication no matter where you happen to me.
But what technology hasn’t done is figure out a way to stop people from getting calls they don’t want, mostly from scammers trying to separate consumers from their hard-earned cash or even life savers.
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is doing what he can to stop these calls — and bring the perpetrators to justice.
Speaking at Thursday’s Albion Rotary Club luncheon held at the Albion Pizza Depot, Rokita told the Rotarians he has filed three major lawsuits targeting these so-called robo-calls.
In one instance, a Rokita investigation led him to a trailer in Evansville where 4.8 million calls had been made to Hoosiers.
Not only was the individual found in the trailer arrested, but Rokita also went after a pair of communication companies in California that the Evansville man had been working through.
Rokita said the California companies weren’t part of the scam operation, but were still levied fines in the hundreds of thousands dollars.
These robo-calls can follow a pattern, with calls from a number unknown to the recipient. Often times, there is no answer, but that person’s number is logged as being a place scammers can call later from a different number because someone picked up.
The case involving the Evansville trailer eventually led to India.
Prosecuting cases involving people from other countries can be problematic, Rokita said, but that doesn’t stop his office from pursuing them.
Another lawsuit he filed, which came as a result of a joint investigation between several states, involved an entity which had made 7.5 billion robo-calls throughout the United States.
Because the scams are lucrative, for every operation that is halted by law enforcement, another is around to take its place.
“It’s still very much whack-a-mole,” Rokita said, reference a carnival game where you try to hammer a “mole” that pops up out of random holes. “But we’re playing whack-a-mole quicker.
Consumers who receive these calls can help by writing down the number the call came from and filing it with the Indiana Attorney General’s Office’s website.
Rokita said if you get a call on a Wednesday and report it right away, the calls might not stop in the coming day or so. But it will help lead an investigation involving multiple states.
“You’re helping a coalition,” Rokita said.
Rokita isn’t just targeting scammers.
He told Rotarians of suits he has filed against China-based Tik-Tok for targeting youth with inappropriate messages and again for the app gathering data on dadults.
Rokita has sued the Biden Administration as well over its open border policy.
So what does the open Southern Border have to do with Indiana?
Rokita said he has data which shows there were 144,000 illegal immigrant children being educated in Indiana.
The average cost of educating a student in the state is $10,000, he said, making the total bill $1.44 billion.
Rokita said he has asked Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to send Indiana National Guard troops to help patrol the Southern Border.
“He ignored me,” Rokita told the Rotarians.
Also in attendance at the Rotary meeting was state Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City. Rokita lauded Abbott for his performance in the Indiana General Assembly.
“I want to thank you for your leadership,” Rokita told Abbott, then addressed the Rotarians. “You have a very conscientious representative. You have great leadership in this district.”
