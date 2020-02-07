KENDALLVILLE — A makeover could be coming to downtown Kendallville, at the hands of HGTV’s Ben and Erin Napier.
Answering a callout for the couple’s new series, “Home Town Takeover,” Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Johnson and Jenna Anderson, support services manager at the Kendallville Public Library, created a five-minute video highlighting Kendallville.
“We love the show (Home Town),” Handshoe said. “Someone contacted me and I began thinking about the opportunity.”
The decision to make the video was made within days of the entry deadline, Feb. 4.
Handshoe said it took the three of them about three days to film and edit the video that features testimonials from city residents, highlights downtown and showcases the community.
She said Johnson and Anderson are very creative people who made the vision a reality.
“I think it came out beautiful,” Handshoe said.
The video starts with Mayor Handshoe talking about the city’s residents.
“One thing you will find out about Kendallville that most people that live here realize is, we are only as great as our people, we have some wonderful people,” Handshoe said in the video. “The people and the passion they have for this community is something to be proud of.”
The first testimonial in the video comes from Dr. Alan and Jane Roush, who have been in the community more than 100 years combined. Dr. Roush was born and raised in Kendallville.
If Kendallville is chosen for a “takeover,” the Napiers will lead a team of renovation pros as they take over and make over an entire small town. The six-episode special event on HGTV is slated to air in 2021. The contest was open to small towns with a population of 40,000 or less.
The revitalization of the community would include multiple individual family homes as well as the revitalization of public spaces — parks, local diners or restaurants and outdoor recreation areas.
If chosen, Handshoe hopes that the show can help to revitalize some of the homes along North Main Street, along with fixing up some of the “cooler” buildings in downtown Kendallville.
A couple of the buildings she highlighted was the Modern Printing building, which was once home to a new car showroom, and Business Services.
“A little TLC on a lot of the buildings would go along way,” she said.
Kendallville’s downtown is registered on the National Register of Historic Places.
As of Friday afternoon, the video on YouTube had more than 4,397 views, something Mayor Handshoe thought was neat.
“We are getting Kendallville known,” she said.
Kendallville is among various other cities and towns across the United States that have entered the contest. Other Home Town Takeover videos can also be found on YouTub.
Handshoe said it was interesting to look at some of the other videos and compare the downtowns, which have similar architecture to Kendallville.
