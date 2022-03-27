ALBION — After the Central Noble boy's basketball team lost the Class 2A state championship game to Providence, the team returned to campus to thank its fans for its support all season long.
Fans and the team gathered at the gymnasium at Central Noble Junior/Senior High School after returning from the state final game in Indianapolis to briefly speak to fans about its historic season.
Central Noble lost 62-49 to Our Lady of Providence High School in its first ever state final appearance in the program's history.
Fans sitting in the bleachers gave a round of applause as the players made their way into the gym after returning from Indianapolis.
Central Noble Athletic Director David Bremer spoke to the crowd first thanking them for their support and being present at the team's games during its state final run.
After briefly speaking to fans, he handed the microphone to head coach John Bodey as he spoke to the audience talking about the season and back when he first took over the program six years ago.
Bodey was hired as coach of the boy's basketball team in 2016 after the team suffered through many losing seasons. Since taking over, the program has seen much more success than in prior years.
"Six years ago, I took over this program after coaching at Garrett," he told the audience. "Every year, I worked to help make this a program that kids want to play for."
He thanked the fans for their support and his coaching staff for the hard work they put in all season long.
"Our team never quit, we gave it our hardest every day," he said choking up during his speech. "After today, we're going to help build this program to be successful for years to come."
After he ended his speech, the players lined up together while fans made their way to congratulate the team on its season and offer their support to them.
"We're tired," he said after returning to campus. "We slept on the bus the whole way back."
He said he plans to meet with the team a week from now about its past season and what to look forward to next year. The team is losing five seniors which includes Connor Essegian and Logan Gard but has many younger players that are up and coming.
