Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Jacob D. Campbell, 24, of the 400 block of Krueger Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:02 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Campbell was released on his own recognizance.
Jonathon B. Craft, 22, of the 1300 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Craft was held without bond.
Andrew C. Dickerman, 35, of the 400 block of West Pleasant Street, Churubusco, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony. Dickerman was held on $2,500 bond.
Robert M. Handshoe, 32, of the 600 block of Jefferson Street, Rome City, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on two warrant charging Class A misdemeanors. No further charging information provided. Handshoe was held on $2,500 bond.
Paul A. Lothamer, 53, of the 600 block of Trail Ridge Road, Albion, was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Lothamer was held on $2,500 bond.
Daymond R. Rhodes Jr., 44, of the 9300 block of North Oak Shore Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Rhodes was held on $2,500 bond.
Virgil L. Vasquez, 28, of the 4400 block of C.R. 72, Spencerville, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Vasquez was held on $2,500 bond.
Roy L. Allen, 43, of the 4600 block of East C.R. 650N, Leesburg, was arrested at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Allen was held without bond.
Jessi S. Berger, 32, of the 400 block of North Lions Street, Churubusco, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Berger was held on $2,500 bond.
Ian P. Burke 26, of the 700 block of Smith Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Burke was held without bond.
Don Calhoun, 67, of the 4300 block of North S.R. 13, Pierceton, was arrested at 7:44 a.m. Wednesday by Albion police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Tristan B. Conley, 22, of the 100 block of East Autumn Hills Drive, Albion, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony. Conley was held on $2,500 bond.
Shelby A. Corey, 34, of the 700 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Corey was held without bond.
Elizabeth A. Cox, 33, of the 100 block of Tip Top Street, Corunna, was arrested at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Cox was released on her own recognizance.
Scott L. Goodwin, 41, homeless, of Auburn, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Goodwin was held on $2,500 bond.
Randy L. Heltzel, 27, of the 4500 block of Willard Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:29 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police relating to a warrant charging a Class D felony, a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor and a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Heltzel was held without bond.
Richard G. Larrison, 47, of the 1400 block of East Fox Street, South Sbend, was arrested at 12:06 a.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class B misdemeanor. Larrison was held without bond.
Billy R. Slone Jr., 51, of the 300 block of Haley Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. Slone was held on $2,500 bond.
Jenna B. Barr, 28, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 8:23 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Anthony W. Bonilla, 20, of the 2600 block of Fox Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:21 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Bonilla was released on his own recognizance.
Cody M. Boyd, 30, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:21 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 4 felony. Boyd was held without bond.
Linsey C. Butler, 26, of the 2000 block of East C.R. 175N, Albion, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor. Butler was released on her own recognizance.
Alan T. Gideon, 24, of the 600 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 5:18 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Gideon was held on $2,500 bond.
Jason R. Paulus, 47, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony. Paulus was held on $2,500 bond.
Rodolpho Silva, 20, of the 300 block of Green Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:39 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. Silva was released on his own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.