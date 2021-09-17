ROME CITY — Residents of Rome City finally had their chance to voice their opinions Thursday night about an intersection reconstruction project on S.R. 9.
The Indiana Department of Transportation along with engineering firm Burgess & Niple held a public hearing at Rome City Elementary School about its proposal for demolishing the Northport Road overpass and replacing it with an at-grade intersection with the highway.
INDOT started off the hearing with a presentation that discussed the need for the project along with the different proposals they examined and then what the preferred option was.
The presentation talked about how the bridge on Northport Road is in need of major repairs and has deteriorated over the years.
They believe it’s best to knock down the bridge and connect S.R. 9 and Northport Road together as an intersection.
“There’s been a lot of crashes in that area when we conducted our study a few years ago. We felt by eliminating the bridge and putting in the intersection would help eliminate crashes,” said Hunter Petroviak, public relations director at for INDOT’s Fort Wayne office.
S.R. 9 would be raised to meet Northport Road, while the east and west ends of Northport would be slightly lowered. S.R. 9 would include left turn lanes to go onto Northport. The intersection would become a two-way stop, with drivers on Northport Road having to stop and yield to unstopped traffic north and south on the highway.
The part of Kelly Street that goes toward S.R. 9 would be removed while keeping part of the street available to access the existing parking lot nearby.
INDOT stated in its presentation that no wetlands or historic resources would be impacted by this project and that the new intersection would help improve safety among drivers and reduce the amount of accidents.
Bids for construction would begin in spring 2022 with the construction of the project starting in summer next year The cost is estimated at $2.5 million.
During the public comment section after the presentation ended, residents expressed concerns about the response times for the fire department and other first responders.
Harold Cummins, Orange Township Fire Department fire chief, said that the detour during construction would take them longer than usual to get to the north side of nearby Sylvan Lake.
He estimated it would take about 14 minutes to respond to an emergency during construction, since first responders would have to detour around the bridge closure.
Another concern brought up during the public comment section was about speed limits. Resident Don Farrelly said that the current 55 mph speed limit could be dangerous when approaching the intersection and that they should consider lowering the speed limit to 45 mph as people leave or approach the town.
One of the issued raised about project was about property acquisition. INDOT stated in the presentation there may be some properties in the area of construction where they would have to acquire portions of a resident’s property. The agency would conduct an appraisal of those property portions and purchase a piece of a resident’s property from them.
Local resident Mary Wells asked about the appraisal process and whether she would be able to get her own appraisal if she’s not satisfied with the state’s evaluation.
“Do we have to pay for the appraisal that you guys have done?” Wells said.
She said she lives near the bottom part of the Northport bridge where the main construction would be occurring and it would be happening in her backyard.
Her concern is if a driver’s car were to slip on ice and come crashing towards her house, particularly where her two grandchildren sleep, and that would potentially lead that vehicle towards hitting that part of her home.
“Is there going to be guardrails or sound barriers put up in my backyard? I also see that you guys want to put sidewalks on S.R. 9 so people have walking paths,” she said during public comment time.
She argued why she should have to give up part of her property for a walking path that she has already said no to.
One resident, Larry Young, property manager of the Mother Mary of Mercy Center, expressed concerns about traffic safety. He said he has concerns about the speed of vehicles driving along S.R. 9 and the types of trucks including oversized loads driving along that highway and coming into Rome City.
“You’ll have 20,000 pound steel trucks coming through that can’t stop,” Young said. “It’s like inviting a big, old locomotive into your backyard which can’t come to sudden stops.”
He claimed the state’s plan has no wisdom and this new intersection will make things more dangerous for drivers and pedestrians.
He agreed with other residents who argued for lowering the speed limit on S.R. 9 to make the highway safer to drive on when the intersection is constructed.
The next step is finalizing the environmental document in October and providing feedback to the public’s comments about the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.