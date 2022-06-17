KENDALLVILLE — Food Truck Friday is back for the first time this year.
The Kendallville Parks Department along with the Noble County Young Professionals Network will be hosting their first event of 2022 today from 6-9 p.m. with Bixler Lake Park being the location for the first time ever.
The event made its come back on Oct. 1, 2021 after being cancelled in 2020 and early 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Triple Shot Band will be returning to Food Truck Friday as they performed at last year’s event. Six food trucks will be at today’s event with Hang 10, C & S Whistle Stop, Lupita’s Taco Truck, See Me Rollin, Sojourner’s Fire and House of Brisket joining.
Noble County YPN decided to host the first event at Bixler Lake Park as a way of trying something new and allowing people to experience different parts of the city.
Parking will be available for people at the Kendallville Public Library, which is adjacent to Bixler Lake.
They ask people to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.
“This is going to be a family fun and family oriented event that is free to the public,” said David Dressler, president of Noble County YPN.
He said his organization looks forward to hosting this event every year and does it to help keep people in the city of Kendallville.
“Most of the food trucks are ran by people from here locally,” he said. “Even the band is local.”
He hopes to see people come out and enjoy a day of fun and great food.
The YPN plans to host additional Food Truck Friday events on Aug. 5 at Bixler Lake Park again and Sept. 30 back on Main Street as in the past.
News Sun Reporter Joe McQueen, who prepared this report, is a member of Noble County YPN.
