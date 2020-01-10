WAWAKA — The board of the Jennie Thompson Foundation has awarded a grant of $10,000 to Wawaka Community Park to contribute to Phase 1 of the park’s improvements.
The park project list for Phase 1 of three includes additional playground equipment and installation, four trash receptacles, benches and installation, sports equipment, driveway and parking lot stone, refurbishment of two baseball infields, cleaning and painting of buildings, signs and creating the position of summer park coordinator.
Elkhart Township grant administrator Judy Lower Bish has been instrumental in assisting township trustee Donna Schwartz and township board members Nelson LeCount, Jerry Donley and Kenneth Stringfellow in applying for and coordinating applications for the goal of revitalizing the park.
The township’s vision statement for the park is: “A gathering and activities location for our community to utilize for recreational activities and a gathering place for families and friends of all ages.”
The township’s mission statement for the park is: “To revitalize our community, re-visioning our existing ball park to become a park setting that provides many venues, leisure and athletic activities, gatherings of friends and families, as well as continuing the ball park amenities for the enjoyment of the citizens of our township.”
Schwartz said the township hopes to achieve the monetary goal for Phase 1 in 2020, with phases 2 and 3 adding amenities and attractions to the park in the coming years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.