KENDALLVILLE — They spend their careers protecting your loved ones.
Can you spend the night protecting theirs?
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 126 is hosting a Policeman’s Masquerade Ball Saturday to raise money to support the surviving family members of officers who have died in the line of duty.
The fundraiser will be held at 6 p.m. at Don Chico’s newly renovated banquet hall in Kendallville.
Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased at fop126.com.
Last year, the local lodge added another benefit to the fund by including some financial relief to officers’ memorials for accidental deaths. The need for such assistance was brought to light by a car crash Jan. 28 which took the life of part-time Ligonier police officer Ethan Kiser.
Kiser was driving a gray 2007 Saturn Vue west on C.R. 200N, east of C.R. 1000W, at approximately 6:20 p.m. when his vehicle spun sideways on the snow- and ice-covered road, going left of center. The Saturn continued into the oncoming path of a silver 2004 GMC Yukon. The Saturn was struck on the front passenger side at a right angle, head on, by the Yukon, which received heavy front-end damage.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department said road conditions were a factor in the crash.
Kiser, 22, and his wife, Shawna Kiser, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Noble County Coroner’s Office.
The family members of an officer who dies not only feel the tragic loss of a loved one, but a financial burden caused by the immediate loss of income and increased expenses due to funeral costs.
There are many programs available to assist these family members, however, it is a long process and may take an extended period of time before any financial relief arrives.
All of the proceeds from this event will be used to relieve this burden to those family members at a time when they are suffering the most.
The evening’s events will include a catered meal, live entertainment, a silent auction and professional face paining and masks available for purchase.
Formal attire is requested.
For more information, call 701-2488.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.