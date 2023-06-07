7 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Seven people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Logan C. Hartsough, 37, of the 5600 block of C.R. 27, Goshen, was arrested at 4:34 a.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of being a habitual traffic law violator, a Level 6 felony. Hartsough was held without bond.
Nicole D. Hunt Curry, 36, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Monday by Wolcottville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Hunt Curry was held on $1,500 bond.
Corrinne F. Janda, 37, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:42 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Janda was released on her own recognizance.
Andrew J. Mathias, 42, of the 30700 block of Oak Spring Drive, Granger, was arrested at 4:41 p.m. Monday on a probation violation. Mathias was held without bond.
Oscar M. Mendoza, 44, of the 100 block of Nadel Avenue, Elkhart, was arrested at 12:42 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a body attachment warrant. Mendoza was held on $500 cash bond.
Mario X. Moro, 45, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Moro was held on $1,500 bond.
Triston M. Williams, 25, of the 500 block of South C.R. 1100E, Avilla, was arrested at 1:41 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Williams was held without bond.
