KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Lions Club is canceling its kindergarten health screening event that would have taken place on Thursday, July 23 at South Side Elementary.
While the Lions Club feels that it is important that students undergo these screenings to ensure that they are school ready, the club said in a letter, it supports East Noble School Corporation’s desire to ensure that the school facilities are thoroughly clean and ready to welcome students.
The Kendallville Lions wish to protect the health of its volunteers, most who fall into a high risk category for COVID-19.
It has collaborated with East Noble School Corporation to make alternative arrangements for the screenings.
Hearing screenings will occur during the school day when school is in session. Arrangements are being made for the Parkview Ronald McDonald health bus to visit sometime during the school year to provide physicals and immunizations.
Plans are also being made to provide eye exams with local eye doctors.
In addition, families can visit their personal physicians for the necessary screenings.
Please watch for further updates and information in school newsletters.
