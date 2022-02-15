ROME CITY — Rome City has joined a growing list of Indiana communities voicing their opposition to a tax cut proposal working its way through the Indiana General Assembly this session, specifically citing concerns about lost revenue if the state hacks the tax rate for business personal property.
The effort, promoted by AIM, a statewide advocacy group representing Indiana cities and towns, is seeking to get lawmakers to rethink a change to how business personal property — equipment — is taxed going forward.
Currently, Indiana law allows companies to factor in depreciation in the value of their equipment over time, but maintains a floor of 30% for that equipment regardless of how old it is.
In House Bill 1002, which passed out of the Indiana House and contains various tax cuts amounting to about $1 billion in revenue per year, that floor would be removed, effectively allowing businesses to depreciate the value of their equipment to nothing over time.
The problem from the local government standpoint is that if that floor is removed and old equipment can depreciate in value to zero, that will remove a source of tax revenue needed to support services.
“Replace Don’t Erase is an ongoing effort to preserve funding for cities, towns, counties, schools, townships, and libraries at a level that allows these units to continue providing Hoosiers with the quality of life they expect and deserve. Once again, the Indiana General Assembly is considering several provisions that would eliminate a significant portion of the business personal property tax, acts that would eliminate millions of dollars from local governments and hinder their ability to provide services, infrastructure, public safety, and other improvements. Growing Indiana’s economy is about more than a checklist of business taxes,” AIM notes on its website regarding to personal property cut.
Rome City town attorney Bill Eberhard noted Monday that such a change could have a “fairly major impact” on Rome City financially.
The impact would likely be even larger in other communities, since Rome City’s tax base is heavily skewed toward residential property as compared to other municipalities which get a much larger share of their annual revenue from business property.
The other impact is that by reducing the share of property taxes coming from businesses, the tax burden would shift more toward homeowners, who would pay a larger share of their local taxes than businesses.
“This is the backside of mandates without funding and this is just plain taking away the funding,” Eberhard said. “They’re not taking away anything we’re supposed to do as a government, they’re just taking away the money.
In a resolution expressing its opposition to the tax cut provision, Rome City notes it could stand to lose approximately $60,000 in revenue if the cuts went into effect as proposed.
Town manager Leigh Pranger said AIM is asking communities to pass a resolution and forward it to their local lawmakers who are still debating the bill in Indianapolis.
Town Council President Nick Heffner and board member Cheryl Clifton voted to approved the resolution, which states that Rome City opposes “all legislation that contemplates eliminating any portion of the business personal property tax without full and permanent replacement guaranteed by the state.” Council member Kirk Klein was absent.
According to AIM’s website, more than 20 other communities have passed similar resolutions. Rome City is the first in the four-county area but other regional communities including Elkhart, Goshen, Kosciusko County, Wabash and Warsaw — communities heavily invested in RV and medical device manufacturing — have done so.
Since the bill is now before the Indiana Senate — which has expressed some reservations about the size and scope of the tax cut coming from the House — the resolution will be forwarded to Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange.
Local House Rep. Dave Abbott, who lives in Rome City and was a longtime president of the town council before becoming a Noble County Commissioner, had expressed concern prior to the session specifically about the depreciation issue.
“One of the concerns is property tax reform, farm property tax, the way personal property taxes are depreciated they can only depreciate to 30% of their value,” Abbott said during an interview with The News Sun in December. “My concern is if you reduce that, that’s several hundred millions per year. How do you replace that? That’s money that goes right back into the local governments.”
Despite those aired concerns in December, Abbott did vote in favor of the tax cut package including the depreciation changes when it went up for its third-reading vote on Jan. 20.
