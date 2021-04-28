ALBION — A Noble County judge Tuesday gave the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office additional time to file charges involving a LaOtto man who led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a shootout with officers in Kendallville early Thursday morning.
A closed hearing was held Tuesday afternoon in Noble Superior Court I regarding Justin R. Weikel, 40. At the conclusion of that hearing, Judge Robert Kirsch gave Prosecutor Jim Mowery until 10 a.m. Friday to file formal charges relating to Thursday’s incident.
An initial hearing in the case could come as early as Friday afternoon.
Initial reports indicate Weikel initiated a high-speed chase starting in Fort Wayne that traveled north to Kendallville.
The pursuit ended in Kendallville, where Indiana State Police said gunfire was exchanged with Weikel before taking him into custody.
Initial reports indicated that Weikel might have been struck by police gunfire during the exchange, but that was not true, according to Noble County Sheriff Max Weber.
On Sunday, Indiana State Police issued an update stating that Weikel had been released from medical care at a Fort Wayne-area hospital and was being detained in Allen County on a Noble County warrant for pending charges of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe.
Weikel was booked into the Noble County Jail at approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, jail staff said.
An initial arrest in a drug case involving Weikel came when the Noble County Jail was limiting the booking of new suspects due to COVID-19, leaving him on the streets. The jail was closed from the end of 2020 through Feb. 1 as authorities dealt with an outbreak of the disease at the facility.
A warrant was issued for Weikel’s arrest on April 1.
In a hearing held earlier Tuesday in Noble Circuit Court regarding that warrant, Weikel’s bond was set at $10,000. At that time, Mowery informed the court and sheriff’s department of his intentions to file charges relating to Thursday’s incident. Technically, he would have had 48 hours from that moment to file formal charges, but Tuesday’s later hearing in Noble Superior Court I extended that period until 10 a.m. Friday.
Weikel is also facing pending charges in Steuben County for six felony and misdemeanor charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of a legend drug, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of marijuana.
Thursday’s incident began when Fort Wayne police attempted to pull over a car at approximately 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Harris Road and Olympia Avenue, on the northwest side of Fort Wayne, Walker said.
Weikel initially stopped, but as an officer approached on foot, he sped away in a four-door passenger car, police said.
The pursuit ended up going north on S.R. 3, entered DeKalb County, and continued to Kendallville where it ended in the mobile home park. DeKalb County Communications records said the pursuit was picked up by DeKalb County units at 11:50 p.m. in the area of S.R. 3 and C.R. 68.
Weikel eventually stopped at the Johnson Mobile Home Park in Kendallville off Waits Road where a standoff ensued.
Videos of the incident posted to Facebook by an onlooker during the confrontation appears to show officers approaching the vehicle, with one yelling “Show me your hands!” One of the officers approaching the vehicle appears to be holding back a K-9 officer.
As officers get closer to the vehicle, three distinct gunshots can be heard and the approaching officers begin falling back before an eruption of gunfire, with more than a dozen shots being fired in less than 10 seconds before the scene quiets again.
It’s unclear from the video which side opened fire first or where exactly the gunshots were coming from, but officers retreated quickly after the shooting started.
Following the burst of rapid gunfire, sporadic shots can be heard over the next 15 minutes, with officers repeatedly yelling for Weikel to throw his guns out of the vehicle. At one point, the rear of Weikel’s car appears to be hit multiple times with projectiles.
Following the exchanges of gunfire, the standoff continued for around an hour more before officers finally converged on Weikel’s car with multiple armored vehicles and took him into custody, based on the video footage from the onlooker’s Facebook Live video.
After the exchanges of gunfire, police said they were unable to make contact with Weikel afterward. When police approached his vehicle, he was reportedly not moving and was taken into custody.
Weber said excessive drug use might have led to Weikel’s lethargy.
Weikel was taken to a Fort Wayne area hospital for medical treatment, where he had remained until he was released on Sunday and subsequently arrested on the pending Noble County warrant.
