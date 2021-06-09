LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation is seeking nominations for its 12th annual Heart of Gold award, an honor given to an individual who is making a difference in the lives of others.
The Heart of Gold award honors LaGrange County citizens who embrace a volunteer spirit and unselfishly give of themselves to serve others. Previous Heart of Gold recipients are Erica Cook, 2020; Richard Yoder, 2019; Larry Strayer, 2018; Kevin Lambright, 2017; Steve Sherck, 2016; Sue Keenan, 2015; Jack Miller, 2014; Randy Packer, 2013; Colton Strawser, 2012; Rhonda Bartlett, 2011; and Dave Clark, 2010.
Nominations for the 2021 Heart of Gold award will be accepted through Thursday, July 1, 2021. The Community Foundation Board of Directors will select the 2021 recipient from the submitted nominations.
Nominations are being sought for individuals who: recognize needs and fulfill them; share time and energy for the sake of others; render a service which changes lives; work to create positive change; and inspire others to volunteer.
Recognizing and encouraging dedicated volunteer service is one aspect of the mission of the Community Foundation, which is to inspire and sustain generosity, leadership and service in LaGrange County. While many people do great things on the job, the Heart of Gold award recognizes volunteerism, not exemplary work as a course of their employment.
All nominees will be recognized at the LaGrange County Community Foundation Annual Meeting on Tuesday, August 31. The 2021 Heart of Gold recipient will be announced at the evening event, and will have the opportunity to direct a $1,000 grant to the LaGrange County charity of his or her choice from a list approved and provided by the Community Foundation.
The 2021 Heart of Gold award nomination form is available at the Community Foundation office or online at www.lccf.net/heart-of-gold. Nominations can be submitted online or sent to the Community Foundation at 0045 N 250 W LaGrange, IN 46761. For more information, please call 463-4363.
