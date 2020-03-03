LAGRANGE — Clean water benefits everyone.
So, the LaGrange County Soil & Water Conservation District plans to recognize members of the area’s Lake Associations who work hard to keep LaGrange County lakes clean at the district’s annual dinner this week.
The annual meeting takes place Thursday at the former Honeyville School, the Eden Worship Center, 4095 South C.R. 900W, Topeka.
Soil and Water District Manager Martin Franke said he plans to recognize the work lake associations do on behalf of surface water quality in LaGrange County.
The meeting starts with supper at 6:30 p.m. The program following reviews the work of the SWCD and partners in the cause of soil health, productivity, water quality and natural resources conservation.
For more information, contact the soil and water district office at 463-3166 extension 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.