LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Council members Monday opted to table a proposal to fund a manager’s position that would be created to help implement the recently completed LaGrange County comprehensive plan.
The plan, described as a roadmap to LaGrange County’s future, was funded by grants from the LaGrange County Community Foundation and LaGrange County. The plan, completed over more than a year, was drawn from comments received by plan architects over a series of local meetings.
Speaking to council members Monday morning, LaGrange County Community Foundation Executive Director Octavia Yoder said the plan needs someone to keep it on track and help move it forward
“It’s essential to achieve the plan’s long-term goals,” she said. “They would help keep the vision created by the plan moving forward.”
Yoder has been working with LaGrange County EDC Executive Director Sherri Johnston to create a job description for the position. She told council members the job would be considered a full contract employee, not eligible for benefits. The position would pay $60,000 a year and would be in effect for two years, with an option to extend the position for a third year if needed.
Several council members seemed to be uncomfortable with the proposal to have the county pay for the position but having that person sign an employment contract with the EDC.
“I’m hearing about three things floating around here as to who has responsibility for this employee,” said Harold Gingerich, a council member. “To be quite honest, I’m not sure where that responsibility should lie.”
Ryan Riegsecker said since the comprehensive plan belongs to the county, its director should be a county employee as well.
Gingerrich was quick to point out that the county has a “well-established history” of spending a lot of money on plans, only to let those plans sit on a shelf gathering dust.
“For me, it’s not of question of do we need the position or don’t we need the position, that’s not my question at all,” Gingerich added. “Since we’re spending all this money, we need to do everything we can to implement the plan. My concern is where does this person fall, under whose responsibility?”
Council president Michael Strawser expressed his concern that this is the first time council members are being told of the need to hire someone to act as an administrator for the comprehensive plan. The county has already spent more than $100,000 to help create the comprehensive plan
“In those discussions leading up to the plan, I don’t ever recall a request or thought that the county was going to have to add an employee,” he said. “It’s another $60,000 a year. At no time we were informed that once we had this plan it was going to cost an additional $60,000 per year for three years.”
Yoder admitted that was not part of her thinking in the early stages of drafting the new countywide comprehensive plan. She did, however, point out that both Wabash County and LaPorte County opted to create a director’s position to help shepherd their comprehensive plans forward.
“It wasn’t until we started moving along with it that we realized this was more than we initially thought,” she said.
Yoder said the plan could move forward without a director, but that it would take a lot longer to achieve the plan’s goals.
“We’d do the best that we can, but it won’t be the same,” she explained.
In the end, the council members agreed they wanted to sit down with the LaGrange County Commissioners at a formal meeting to talk about the proposal before they could agree to support it.
That meeting has yet to be scheduled.
