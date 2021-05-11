ROME CITY — Plans are moving forward on expanding the Noble County trail system.
The Rome City Town Council began discussion on expanding the Fish Line Trail through town on Monday night, with plans of applying for the Next Level Trails 2022 grant cycle. The application is due yet this year, if the town receives grant funding work could begin in 2022 on a trail through town.
The town is working hand-in-hand with the Rome City Conservancy District on the project. The extension of the trail would take it from its current end through town to Northport Road.
Leigh Pranger, Rome City town manager said Noble County Trails is prepared to take the trail to Wolcottville from Northport Road.
The expansion will allow outdoor enthusiasts to travel between Kendallville and Wolcottville on the trail with additional plans to expand the trail from Wolcottville to Millersburg eventually connecting to the Pumpkinville Trail, which ends in Goshen.
In preparing for the grant process the town entered into a contract with Commonwealth Engineering Inc., out of Fort Wayne Monday night.
Jeremy Hardy, P.E. with Commonwealth Engineering updated the town council on some of the challenges with the project including navigating the trail over the Sylvan Lake Dam along S.R. 9 north of town.
His goal is to help the town fine tune the path, in preparation for the grant. Plans include a walking path along the west side of S.R. 9 along the dam. Another challenge to the trail is the safe crossing of S.R. 9 in town.
During the meeting the board also began the process of selling a 40x60 foot piece of property at the corner of Ellis and Lions drive. The chunk of property has a real market analysis of $600. A resident who owns adjoining property offered to pay the town $100 for the piece of property. The town will accepts bids on the piece of property and make a decision at the June 14 meeting.
