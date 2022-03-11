KENDALLVILLE — They’re ready.
On Tuesday, Kendallville is hosting a town hall meeting to present its new historic district, which will cover the downtown and give the city more oversight over building changes in the future.
On Friday, the Kendallville Historic Preservation commission gathered to run review its proposed district in the downtown and discuss some other light business in a lunch-hour meeting at City Hall.
But chief among those agenda items was review of the new historic district, which will be presented to the public at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the council chambers at City Hall for town hall/public hearing.
The historic district is an administrative designation that would dictate certain regulations on buildings falling within its boundaries. Buildings within the district would need to seek approval from the preservation board before making conspicuous changes to their buildings such as painting, replacing windows and doors, changing the facade or building onto or demolishing structures.
Projects would go before the commission for review to receive a Certificate of Appropriateness, a sign-off from the city that the proposal would be in keeping with the city’s historic character and wouldn’t detract from the overall atmosphere of the downtown corridor.
That doesn’t mean that buildings will be behold to specific requirements to use X type of window or Y type of paint color, but will fall within a set of guidelines selected by the city so building owners have options on a spectrum. Neon pink building paint, however, as an example, would likely never be OK’d.
The city’s proposed historic is pretty narrow to what people would consider “downtown.”
The district runs from Rush Street to just north of the railroad tracks to include the former pawn shop site on the west side of Main Street and the vacant lot on the east side.
The east and west boundaries would be the alleys behind the Main Street buildings with two exceptions — a bump out on East William Street to pick up the former Modern Printing building and a second bump out on West Mitchell Street to capture the old post office building.
Other buildings that don’t front Main Street or are located on State or Orchard streets a block off Main are not being included, primarily because most of those buildings were built at later times and don’t have the same historic background as the Main Street buildings.
At Tuesday’s town hall, after a brief introduction about the purpose of the historic district and review of its proposed boundaries, the floor will be open for feedback from community members.
The Kendallville City Council will meet at 7 p.m. following the town hall and will introduce the ordinance establishing the district on first reading.
An official public hearing on the ordinance would come at the second reading scheduled for April 5, with the possibility that the district will be fully approved on third reading on April 19.
In other business Friday, the historic preservation commission:
• Elected officers, with Keith Ballard voted as president, Stephane Langelier as vice president and Terry Housholder as secretary/treasurer. Mayor Suzanne Handshoe is still looking for a fifth person to appoint to the point to join those three and member Jerry Spaw.
• Decided a $10 application fee for building owners who need to apply to a certificate of appropriateness. Those requests or questions day-to-day about histroic preservation guidelines will be handled by Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson.
• Set their regularly monthly meeting for the first Wednesday of each month at noon in the police training room at City Hall.
