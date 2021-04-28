MIDDLEBURY — Several Jayco employees celebrated milestone anniversaries in March.
In 2021, Jayco will have 64 employees celebrating anniversaries of more than 30 years working for the manufacturer. In March alone, Jayco honored one person for serving 50 years with the company, two others will celebrate 40 years with Jayco, another 30 years, and finally, three others who mark a 25-year milestone with Jayco.
“Jayco is built on a tradition of family and our team members are our family. When you are celebrating anniversaries up to five decades and see the multitude of multi-generational families that work here, it shows just how truly special Jayco is,” said Ken Walters, president.
One of the 40-year employees, Wayne Knudson, started his Jayco career as a mechanic on March 23, 1981, and he remained in that assignment until moving into the parts area in 1995.
Forty-year employee Vernon Lambright was hired on March 3, 1981, to work on a production line. He later transferred to roofing and later became a quality inspector. He’s held positions of swingman and group leader.
Jeff Jordon started his career 30 years ago and is currently the R&D Shop foreman.
James A. Stutzman joined Jayco 25 years ago this month and is a group leader. Lisa Bishop celebrates her 25th year with the company. She started working in quality control and now is a quality auditor. Craig Cary started his career with Jayco in quality control on March 11, 1996.
Jayco’s marketing team said that the company’s tag line, “Generations of Family Fun” not only relates to the RV owners, it also speaks to the nearly 4,000 team members.
Jayco, Inc., manufactures and markets towable and motorized RVs through its Jayco, Starcraft, Entegra Coach, and Highland Ridge RV divisions.
