Several booked into the Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Worley Gibson Jr., 51, of the 700 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was booked at 10:27 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Grady T. Bianski, 18, of the 9400 block of East C.R. 375N, Churubusco, was arrested at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Joshua Boese, 32, of the 2000 block of East Bair Road, Columbia City, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Boese was held without bond.
Shane R. Budowski, 51, of the 100 block of North Summit Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Budowski was held without bond.
Devon L. Eminger, 41, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Dustin P. Shire, 35, of the 6100 block of East Beck Lake Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a probation violation charge, a Level 6 felony. Shire was held without bond.
Antonio T. Thomas IV, 27, of the 2700 block of Jennifer Place, Columbus, Ohio, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Thomas was held without bond.
