Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Varen P. Minier Jr., 52, of the 9300 block of North Steinbarger Lake Drive, Wawaka, was arrested at 4:38 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Minier was released on his own recognizance.
David L. Schrock, 61, of the 3100 block of South C.R. 1200W, Goshen, was arrested at 4:32 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Schrock was held without bond.
Marc D. Swonger, 35, of the 2900 block of Old S.R. 1, Fremont, was arrested at 4:21 p.m. on a court order. No charging information provided. Swonger was held without bond.
Dakota J. Bontrager, 24, of the 1300 block of Westwood Drive, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Bontrager was held on $2,500 bond.
Jeremy N. Church, 36, of the 500 block of Tennessee, Fort Wayne, was booked at 6:08 p.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a pair of court orders. No charging information provided.
Richard E. Greene, 50, of the 7900 block of South C.R. 140E, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Greene was released on his own recognizance.
Donna S. Kennedy, 49, of the 12100 block of North Woodland Acres Drive, Syracuse, was booked at 9:24 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Jeremy M. Peacock, 35, of the 500 block of Harding Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:28 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony; and domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Peacock was held on $2,500 bond.
John A. Schmitt, 38, of the 900 block of East Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:07 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Schmitt was held on $2,500 bond.
Autumn R. Smith, 37, of the 2600 block of Darling Court, Fort Wayne was booked at 10:09 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Mark A. Yelton, 40, of the 10500 block of West C.R. 275S, Larwill, was arrested at 1:27 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Yelton was held on $2,500 bond.
Nicole D. Conn, 44, of the 500 block of West Perry Street, Paulding, Ohio, was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Sunday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Trenton J. Randol, 41, of the 9200 block of East C.R. 430S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:08 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Randol was held without bond.
Kaleb R. Ritchie, 22, of the 600 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:53 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Ritchie was released on his own recognizance.
