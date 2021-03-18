KENDALLVILLE — In Wayne Center Elementary’s kindergarten classes, students really look forward to Fridays, maybe even more than the average student or worker.
On Fridays, it’s time for Knights Play, two blocks of uninterrupted play time.
It’s not just wanton fun, however, as teachers have noticed that the kids are learning a lot, without any direct instruction required.
On Wednesday, East Noble School Board members heard an update about the first 13 weeks of the trial program at Wayne Center’s kindergarten classes. On Fridays, students have two blocks of time set aside to move around the classroom and play.
But it’s not a free-for-all recess, as students are working together and learning without the rote most people associate with being in a classroom.
Students have the opportunities to color, draw, write, build and they’re the ones picking what they’re doing and leading the charge to do it. Teachers take the sidelines, observing, answering questions and encouraging kids to tackle projects and problems on their own.
“We step back, we watch, we observe, we take lots and lots of pictures and also take some videos so we can hear their thinking,” instructional coach Deaneen Pashea said.
Teacher Tammy Snyder said she watches students band together to do things like build a tower or screw together building pieces to make something. They self-organize and manage their projects.
Students will often ask for help but teachers encourage them to try to work it out on their own instead of jumping straight in, which gives the students a chance to problem solve on their own.
“We have been watching students collaborate and share where they haven’t before,” Snyder said. “Their fine motor skills are developing also that translate in the classroom with pencil grip and letter formation.”
Kids aren’t the only people who are loving the program as parents have been invested too, teacher Stephanie Feichter said.
“This is amazing for the kids, they absolutely love it. We count down to friday every week,” Feichter said, but the posts of pictures and videos are also loved by parents. “The parents … look forward to those pictures, they look forward to what their kids are doing. It’s been a really good way for them to really dig in about ‘What did you do at school today?’”
The program based off a concept developed and used in schools in China for young children, that was important over and used in some settings like private preschools but also in libraries, Pashea said.
The library connection helped connect East Noble with Kendallville Public Library to research and implement the program to a public school setting.
The Wayne Center staff has been getting help from children’s librarian Beth Munk with Kendallville Public Library and that’s been a partnership that has been great to have, teachers said.
East Noble offered thanks to KPL for loaning their staff member to the school for so many hours each week.
With Knights Play proving to be a benefit at Wayne Center, it’s possible the program could spread to other elementary schools too, if cost allows.
“It would be really nice to have this all five elementaries,” Superintendent Ann Linson said.
In other business, school board members opened bids for steel framing work for the proposed bus garage/technology site expansion at its Ohio Street facility. Summit City Erectors was selected for steel work totaling $183,400.
Board members also passed a resolution in opposition to Indiana House Bill 1005, an education bill that would divert more education money to voucher programs and other tuition assistance outside of public schools.
The state is boosting education funding this year by billions of dollars, but of the total amount, about two thirds are going to public schools while one third is being devoted to vouchers and other private programs, despite the fact the the split among students is more like 90-10 in favor of public schools.
“In the end it takes dollars away from public education,” Linson said. “There is one pot of money for education, so every time vouchers are expanded or this education savings account is expanded, it takes dollars away from public education.”
East Noble also noted that while voucher programs and school choice create competition in education that can be good for all sides, public schools are held to a much higher regulatory standard than private and charter schools, even as the state pours more money into those facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.