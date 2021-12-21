KENDALLVILLE — If you’re into aviation, a new local organization may be for you.
The Experimental Aircraft Association, a national organization where members who are into aircraft work to expand interest in aviation, have formed a new chapter in Kendallville.
EAA has hundreds of local chapters across the United States and Canada and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
“The purpose is to have a common interest in all kinds of aviation at one place,” said Dave Beltz, who heads the Kendallville EAA chapter. “If it flies, there’s a place for it here.”
The organization typically consists of people who own aircraft, but is not limited to that. People who have an interest in aviation are welcome to join and attend the chapter’s meetings.
EAA has other local chapters in Nappanee and Auburn.
He said the organization first started organizing in November and the chapter will become official in January.
“We have to finalize the paperwork necessary for us to become an official EAA chapter,” he said. “We also held an election to name our chapter’s officers.”
One of major things the chapter focuses on is education. EAA emphasizes on educating young people about aviation to get them potentially interested.
He said the organization goes to schools when they hold special interest events to inform students about what they do.
They have programs for young kids like Young Eagles, where they can fly in airplanes for free.
Kids get a logbook like pilots have to write down every flight they’ve gone on with EAA members and they eventually get a certificate from the organization for completing the program.
Beltz has been an EAA member since 1988 and has frequently attended its weeklong conventions in Oshkosh where many from across the country meet about aviation.
He’s thought about bringing an EAA chapter to Kendallville for the past few years.
“People around here don’t know much about it and I hope bringing it to Kendallville will help get more interest in EAA in the area,” he said.
People from the national EAA headquarters approached him about starting a new chapter in 2019, then the coronavirus pandemic hit and put the process to a halt.
He decided to keep pushing for it by waiting until COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
When the chapter held its first meeting in November, he said more than 20 people showed up to the meeting when he only anticipated around 10 attending.
“Many of these people came just to see what we’re about,” he said. “Not everyone has stayed since then, but we do still have some that are still part of our chapter.”
One of the members comes from as far as Ohio, who is an aircraft restorer. Another member doesn’t even own an airplane and doesn’t know much about aviation, but has an interest in it.
“That person actually cooks for us and enjoys doing so,” he said. “He often cooks breakfast for our members.”
Paul Sprandel is a Kendallville resident who is a member of the Kendallville EAA chapter. He’s been a part of EAA since the 1980s and said he’s glad to have a chapter here locally.
“I own a 1947 Cessna 120 that I have owned for a long time,” Sprandel said.
He used to attend meetings at the EAA chapter in Fort Wayne and decided to stop due to the longer distance.
He said turnout has been good at meetings in Kendallville and is confident that it can be successful in the area.
For anyone who is interested in joining the newest EAA chapter, they can attend meetings, which are held on the first Thursday of each month at the terminal building at Kendallville Municipal Airport. Meetings are open to the public to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.