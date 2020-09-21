ROME CITY — A former business property in Rome City will be turned into a residence for rental opportunities after approval was given by the Rome City Board of Zoning Appeals and Plan Commission.
David Rose came in front of both boards Thursday night to ask for approval of the project. Rose and his wife, Sandra have owned the property since 1987.
He used the property for an insurance agency from 1987 until 2016. A chiropractor had an office in the building from 2017-2018.
Rose said since then the demand for the building has been low. He has spent over $20,000 upgrading the property with new wiring, plumbing, siding and air conditioner.
“It has been for lease for two years, the demand for rental homes is high and the demand for office space is low in Rome City,” he said. “I get calls every month from people interested in renting it (as residential property).”
After some discussion both boards approved the use variance allowing Rose to use the property at 301 Kelly Street as a residential rental. The only caveat that was put on the approval of the use variance was that it only applies to the property while Rose owns it. A new owner of the property would have to ask for the same variance.
Both boards also took up the issue of a request by Joshua and Heather Molen and Qubais Ghazala who asked for relief from the minimum lot size requirement of 10,000 square feet to 9,583 square feet for two adjoining properties at 881 Lakeside Dr. and 874 Lakeside Circle. The pair also asked for the vacation of a portion of the road, which is not used.
The Molens are looking to build a new home at 881 Lakeside Dr.
A representative from Midwest Survey, in Avilla said the Molens purchased the property with the intent of tearing down the existing home to build a new one.
He said the lake lots, which were created years ago, don’t meet the needs of today’s builds.
“We are trying to meet those needs the best we can.”
Both boards approved the variances contingent on the approval of the vacation of the roadway by the Rome City Common Council during its October meeting.
The only other items of discussion was the approval of the construction of two new decks.
Brian Alberding, the owner of the property at 238 Spring Beach Road, asked to move the setback requirement from 25 feet to 16 feet for the construction of a deck. The variance was approved.
Stuart and Lori Blackburn asked for a side yard variance as they planned to put a set of stairs leading down to the lake from their new deck. The stairs will remain in line with the house as to not encroach on the neighbors property.
None of the neighboring residents contacted about any of the projects had objections with them.
