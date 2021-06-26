Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Michael S. Buffenbarger, 70, of the 5500 bock of South High Point Drive, Albion, was arrested at 5:18 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of child molesting, a Level 1 felony; and two counts of child molest, a Level 4 felony. Buffenbarger was held without bond.
Shawn E. Gibbs, 49, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:46 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Gibbs was held on $1,000 bond.
Gabriel Himes, 42, of the 11300 block of North C.R. 100W, Ossian, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Himes was held on $2,500 bond.
Hard W. Jeffers Jr., 46, of the 100 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:17 p.m. Monday by Wolcottville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Jeffers was held on $2,500 bond.
Karis D. Weaver, 27, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:02 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Weaver was released on her own recognizance.
Jerry W. Bassett, 76, of the 1500 block of Salem Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bassett was held on $2,500 bond.
Roy E. Brickey Sr., 61,, of the 900 block of Southfield Drive, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:03 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony. Brickey was held without bond.
Marlene M. DeCamp, 45, of the 7400 block of North Albion Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. DeCamp was held on $10,000 bond.
Ellen E. Ellet, 35, of the 4400 block of South U.S. 33, Albion, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony; criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Ellet was held without bond.
Thomas B. Hollowell, 63, of the 6700 block of West C.R. 650N, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of paraphernalia; and maintaining a common nuisance. Hollowell was held without bond.
Jack L. Keiser II, 34, of the 200 block of Meadows Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:21 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Keiser was held without bond.
Rojelio Rubalcada Jr., 31, of the 3200 block of Dinnen Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:26 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Class A misdemeanor. Rubalcada was held on $5,000 bond.
Layton O. Slone, 22, of the 800 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 3:58 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Slone was held on $1,000 bond.
Dylan J. Clark, 28, of the 1100 block of East Main Street, Albion, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a violation of drug court. Clark was held without bond.
Derek C. Jacobs, 29, of the 3400 block of North C.R. 650W, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Jacobs was held without bond.
