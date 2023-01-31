KENDALLVILLE — LeeAnn DePew lived and breathed for Gaslight Playhouse, sharing her time, talent and treasure with Noble County’s longest running community theater through many high points — and a few low ones.
DePew, a long-time member of Gaslight’s board of directors, current vice president and a past president, died Jan. 25 at age 56. She recently received Gaslight Playhouse’s 2022 Legacy Award, an honor given to those who have given many years of foundational service to the organization.
Michael Johnston, Gaslight’s president, said DePew left a great legacy for the organizations.
“As we take time to mourn the loss of someone so dear to our hearts and organization, let us also remember her family in our thoughts and prayers,” Johnsont said. “As Thomas Campbell put it, ‘To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.’ We can and will continue to share and remember the legacy that LeeAnn has left with this organization.”
Josh Ogle, a board member and longtime friend, said DePew dedicated her life to community service.
“She brought Gaslight into the social media age,” said Josh Ogle, a board member and a longtime friend. “She created a website and social media pages.”
Gaslight Playhouse was founded in 1975, but didn’t have a permanent home until moving to the Community learning Center in 2020.
Ogle said board members’ involvement with Gaslight waned between 2010 and 2017. At one time, Ogle, DePew, Jo Drufge and Bob Avery were the only active directors. Ogle was living in Indianapolis at the time, and wanted to resign from the board because of the distance.
“She would not let me resign,” Ogle said. “We both worked on social media.”
Ogle eventually moved back home to Kendallville. He helped DePew and Drudge to reform the board of directors to move forward. Gaslight rebounded in 2018 and continues to offer education, theatrical experience and entertainment.
“LeeAnn was the only person willing to fight for it,” Ogle said. “She would do it. She never walked away. She kept Gaslight going. We owe a lot to her for what Gaslight has become.”
“She dedicated her whole life to community service,” Ogle added. “She knew the impact that theater made in her own life, and she knew the community could benefit. She had a huge heart for it, and people became her extended family.”
DePew directed many shows for Gaslight Playhouse and often encouraged her actors and crews, especially those who were new.
“She boosted confidence with her encouragement. She was very, very good at that,” Ogle said.
DePew dreamed of seeing Gaslight Playhouse find a permanent home, and it came to fruition at the Community Learning Center. Family and friends will say goodbye today at the CLC’s auditorium, with visitation today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Her funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the theater, with calling one hour before the service. Craig Munk, founder of Gaslight Playhouse, will speak, with music provided by Ogle, Todd Frymier and Chris Mettert.
Editor’s Note: Reporter Sheryl Prentice, who authored this report, serves as treasurer of the Gaslight Playhouse board.
