Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Roger L. Edmondson Jr., 32, of the 300 block of South Tamarack Street, LaOtto, was arrested at 12:01 p.m. Monday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Elizar Martinez Jr., 46, of the 1800 block of Roc Lane, Goshen, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Martinez was held on $2,500 bond.
Anthony A. Omelian, 34, of the 4600 block of East Old Trail Road, Columbia City, was arrested at 12:03 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Omelian was held without bond.
Richard C. Young, 38, of the 5200 block of West U.S. 6, Wawaka, was arrested at 1:51 p.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on charges of sex offender registration violation, a Level 6 felony; and sex offender failure to possess Indiana driver’s license or identification, a Class A misdemeanor. Young was held on $2,500 bond.
Amanda K. Brickey, 39 of the 3500 block of West C.R. 900N, Wawaka, was arrested at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Brickey was held on $2,500 bond.
Andrew B. Heintzelman, 36, of the 8100 block of East Hatchery Road, Syracuse, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Heintzelman was held on $2,500 bond.
Alfred L. Howard, 44, of the 9500 block of West Baseline Road, Kimmell, was arrested at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Howard was also held on two warrants charging failure to appear for court as a Level 6 felony and a Class A misdemeanor. Howard was held without bond.
Jay J. King, 33, of the 500 block of West Schoolhouse Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony. King was held on $2,500 bond.
