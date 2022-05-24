ALBION — Location, location, location.
Two Noble County judges questioned the Noble County Commissioners Monday about the placement of a postal machine once the new county annex opens.
A private company has had a machine used for all county postage needs in the Noble County Courthouse for years. According to a layout of the new county annex, that machine will be moved to the new annex building.
That didn’t sit well with Noble County Superior Court I Judge Steve Clouse nor Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer.
Superior Court 2 Judge Steve Hagen was not in attendance, but Clouse said he shared their concern.
The courts, which will remain in the courthouse, go through a lot of mailings, the judges said.
“I would think there will be more mail coming out of this building,” Kramer told the commissioners.
“We’re all going to have to send somebody across the street,” Clouse said. “That’s losing productivity.”
Putting in a second machine may be cost prohibitive. According to the commissioners, the county pays the company $100,000 in total costs each year for the one machine the county already has.
But commissioners president Gary Leatherman said they would look into the situation.
“We’ll look at it and see exactly what our costs will be,” Leatherman said.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The commissioners opened bid on work for Bridge 73, which is located on C.R. 860W. Of the three submitted bids, the lowest was turned in by Milestone at a price of $438,508.
The engineering estimate had put a price tag of $487,000 on the project.
• The commissioners gave preliminary approval for Noble County Building Inspector Norm Lortie to move his part-time employee to full-time.
The building department in 2021 performed more than 250 additional inspections than it had three years prior.
Currently, Lortie does the inspections — along with his duties as flood plain manager — with assistance from Mike Klopfenstein, who works approximately 23-25 hours per week.
“He’s definitely an asset to me and the county,” Lortie said of Klopfenstein.
The commissioners said the next step for Lortie would be to petition the Noble County Council. Moving Klopfenstein to full-time would likely lead to a wage increase from his current pay rate of $16.50 per hour.
The council would have to take the hire through multiple committee meetings to set a wage scale for the new job.
Paying for the new position could lead to an increase in the cost of obtaining a building permit. Currently, a new home being built can require around four inspections, each coming with a $30 price tag.
Lortie said the home building industry shows no signs of slowing down.
“I’m not opposed to it,” Leatherman said of the move to full-time for Klopfenstein.
“I think you can cost justify it,” Commissioner Dave Dolezal said.
• Noble County Park Board President Jeff Boyle attended the meeting and requested $5,000 from the commissioners to help print a brochure detailing all that Noble County has to offer regarding its numerous parks and recreational activities.
“Our county is well blessed with parks,” Commissioner Anita Hess said. We need to brag about what we have in the county.”
But getting funding from the commissioners shouldn’t be the park board’s first option.
Leatherman suggested Boyle make his case to the Noble County Economic Development Corp., which receives $320,000 in county funding each year. He also suggested going to the Convention and Visitors and Bureau with the idea.
The county funds the CVB to the tune of $50,000 annually.
• The commissioners also reported on repeat flooding situation on C.R. 100N, approximately 2,000 feet east of S.R. 9.
At least six vehicles have been towed from the high water in that area in the last month.
According to County Highway Department Superintendent Richard Rogers, the problem is a field tile on private property which has failed. The tile is in an unregulated drain, which is not under the county’s authority.
Rogers said the highway department is actually working with three affected property owners in the area to attempt to remedy the situation.
There is a regulated drain involved at the S.R. 9 intersection, but the fall from that drain to the trouble spot is only one foot change in elevation over a 2,000-foot span.
“There’s not a lot of fall in that area,” Rogers said.
That can help lead to a standing water problem. One possible help would involved creating a larger drop, causing the water to move more quickly away from the area in question.
