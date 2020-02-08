FORT WAYNE — Northeast Indiana Works and the Indiana Department of Workforce Development will be conducting rapid response activities for displaced workers in LaGrange and Fort Wayne.
Rapid response activities include providing career counseling and job search assistance, resume preparation and interviewing guidance, labor market information, and information about education/training opportunities and unemployment insurance.
Three rapid response sessions will be conducted on-site Tuesday for the remaining 173 workers at Dometic Corporation, a LaGrange manufacturer of RV awnings that recently announced it was moving the production line to Mexico. Because the layoffs appear to be the result of foreign trade, Dometic workers may be eligible for Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA), which provides numerous other resources, including income support and in certain circumstances reimbursement for costs associated with job searches and relocations.
Partners participating in the Dometic sessions are the LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation and the Impact Institute, which will be providing information about High School Equivalency (HSE) preparation and exams and adult education classes.
On Friday, rapid response representatives are tentatively scheduled to meet in Fort Wayne with former workers at Genova Products, a PVC plumbing and building materials manufacturer that recently announced it is closing plants in Fort Wayne and Rensselaer. The closings affect 116 workers in Fort Wayne and 89 workers in Rensselaer.
Northeast Indiana Works, the region’s workforce development board, provides public and private financial and employment resources to businesses and individuals for education and skills training to meet the needs of regional industries. To find your local WorkOne, log on to neinworks.org
