KENDALLVILLE — One of Kendallville’s biggest manufacturers is looking to grow, as Kraft is planning a $4.05 million expansion.
The local caramel and marshmallow manufacturer is seeking a tax break from the city to help with the growth.
The south-side plant is looking to add new caramel wrapper and other equipment including an ammonia condenser, heat exchanger, metal detector, X-ray/metal detector machine, compressor motors, crossover conveyor and code dating equipment.
In total, the upgrades are expected to cost $4,051,000.
Kraft will retain its workforce of 287 employees, but doesn’t plan to add any additional on account of the upgrades. The average salary at the plant is about $46,200.
The average hourly wage of skilled workers — which account for 237 of Kraft’s employees — is $21.62.
The investment would be a considerable increase for the Kraft plant, which is currently assessed at about $18 million.
Kraft had requested a 10-year tax abatement, but based on the city’s guidelines, the project qualified only for a seven-year abatement. Kendallville Economic Development Advisory Committee members, on Friday, voted to recommend approval of a seven-year tax break for Kraft to the Kendallville City Council, which will consider it on May 5.
Kraft is poised to save about $186,000 in taxes over the seven years, while the company would pay about $217,000 in taxes on the new equipment.
Most abatements typically save industries around 50% of the taxes they otherwise would have paid without the break.
Kendallville had re-tooled its tax abatement requirements within the last year, placing greater focus on investment and job wages instead of job creation. At the time, unemployment was so low that firms were struggling to find workers to fill available positions, much less find labor for new positions.
Because of that, Kendallville de-emphasized new jobs in its updated guidelines — allowing for abatements even if a company doesn’t plan to create any new positions — in favor of raising the levels on investment totals and wages for workers.
The thought process was that, as economic times were good, the city wanted to only incentivize projects that either added very large amounts to the city’s assessed value and, therefore, property tax income or those that were creating quality jobs for workers with high wages.
The local economy has since crashed due to the impact of COVID-19 on local manufacturing, although area economic development officials expect the greatest effects of unemployment will be temporary until plants get open and back to work.
Coronavirus may have some longer-term impacts for workers if firms don’t bring back everyone laid off or furlough or if consumers hold back on spending due to their loss of income or loss of confidence in the economy because of the virus.
