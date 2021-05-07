Wolcottville man to stand trial for juvenile rape charges
LAGRANGE — A 19-year-old Wolcottville man, charged with three counts of rape police says he committed over a period of two years while still a juvenile, will stand trial as an adult.
Jose Gregorio Jasso, Wolcottville, was arrested by authorities in April and charged with three Level 3 felony counts of rape. He was released from jail after posting bond.
Jasso is accused of committing three separate acts of rape on three different victims between 2018 and 2019.
Jasso is expected to stand trial in November.
