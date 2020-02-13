ROME CITY — After approval from the Noble County Council for a full-time IT person to operate the county’s Spillman electronic police record system, Sheriff Max Weber is turning to area towns and cities to help foot the bill.
Sheriff Weber was on hand at Monday night’s Rome City Town Council meeting to pitch the idea.
Rome City Clerk-treasurer Brenda Conley said after the sheriff’s 45-minute presentation, the board decided to table the issue until the March 9 meeting.
Conley said Weber was asking the town to contribute $10,000 over two years for the coordinator’s services.
The Commissioners approved the coordinator’s position in early January.
The Spillman system allows departments within Noble County to share information. The massive software system requires someone to manage it and troubleshoot problems, which had fallen to Deputy Todd Weber in the past.
Weber, who was offered the IT position in January turned down the opportunity, leaving the sheriff to find someone else to fill the coordinator’s position.
Sheriff Weber said he recently found someone who is Spillman-certified to fill the position. The new coordinator will begin on Friday.
Weber said he is asking the larger municipalities (Kendallville, Albion and Ligonier) to pay $20,000 over two years and the smaller to pay $10,000 over two years.
His department is picking up the largest share, because of its size. The money collected from the municipalities will be put back into the public safety budget for the county.
During the meeting the board also discussed Saturday’s Advance Rome City meeting, which will be held at the town hall at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The group of area officials, business owners and town residents met in January to begin discussions on how to make Rome City a destination for visitors.
Conley said around 25 people attended the January meeting, where several good ideas were shared.
This Saturday the group will continue the discussion, with hopes of narrowing down the discussion to a few projects that can be tackled this year. The discussion is open to anyone.
In other business:
• Noble County Lawn Care was awarded the mowing bid for the town’s sewer plant. The company was the low bid at $250 per mowing and $120 for each time the trim work is done.
• The town donated five cases of soda to the Rome City Elementary School carnival on March 13.
• The selection of a real estate company to sell the property at 611 Jackson St. was tabled.
