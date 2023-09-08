KENDALLVILLE — Open arms.
On Aug. 15, the Kendallville City Council agreed to a partnership with Inspiration Ministries that could bring post-graduate recovery apartments to the city’s downtown.
The city’s role would be to serve as the primary grant applicant to help fund the project.
On Tuesday, the Kendallville City Council did more than just offer to serve as a facilitator — it put its money where its mouth is.
Councilman Jim Dazey made the motion to give the effort $10,000 in opioid settlement money the city has received. Councilwoman Shari Targgart provided the second.
The measure passed unanimously.
Dazey cited the location and Inspiration Ministries’ success rate.
“If we don’t start taking care of the opioid problem, it’s going to get worse,” Dazey said.
The council vote came at the conclusion of a public hearing on the topic. Region III-A facilitated the public hearing, which is part of the grant application process.
Inspiration Ministries would be the sub-recipient of the $750,000 grant through the Office of Community and Rural Affairs. Inspiration Ministries president Andrew Foster said his organization would be responsible for the remaining $250,000 it would take to complete the project.
Foster said preliminary plans call for between 13-15 men to live on the two floors above 112 S. Main St. in the heart of Kendallville’s downtown.
According to Foster, the men who would be eligible to live in the apartments would be those who have completed Inspiration Ministries treatment programs and are considered post-graduates of the program.
He said the program would resemble affordable work force housing for men working in Kendallville or Noble County as they attempt to get their feet underneath them.
The public packed the council chambers Tuesday evening and everyone who spoke was in favor of the project.
Banner Kidd praised the work Inspiration Ministries is doing in the community, saying it was turning men with troubled pasts in productive members of society.
“Recovery is the catalyst for restoring community,” Kidd said.
Nancy Taylor said the businesses she and her husband operate in the community have come to rely on Inspiration Ministries for workers.
“They’re filling a need,” Taylor said. “We’re thankful we have this resource in our community.”
Bridgeway Community Church pastor Josh Golden said he has worked with many groups who are trying to help people recover from addiction. Of those groups, the ones who go through Inspiration Ministries stand out.
“There is a definite edge for the guys in our program,” Golden said.
A graduate of the recovery program, who identified himself as Jeremiah, said Inspiration Ministries “has made a huge difference in my life.”
Another graduate said, “It gives us a chance to be great, too.”
The effort also drew the endorsement of Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters.
“We can’t address the drug problem if we don’t address addiction,” Waters said. “This is a great program and we should support it.”
Kendallville’s Main Street coordinator, Kristen Johnson, also was in favor.
“I know this will be a good thing for the community,” Johnson said. “And I fully support it.”
Foster provided the following timeline for the project:
• Preliminary proposal due to OCRA — Sept. 15. A public hearing would follow.
• Grant proposal due — Oct. 15.
• Award announcement — February 2024
• Begin work — spring of 2024
• Work completed/grant closeout — first quarter of 2025.
Region III-A would serve as grant administrator.
This is the second year OCRA has offered its Recovery Housing Program Grant.
Inspiration Ministries was the recipient of a $600,000 grant with the city of Butler as the lead recipient in 2022.
The project in Butler involves the construction of two new homes in the 400 block of DePot Street. Each home has five beds, serving men who are post-graduates of Inspiration Ministries’ recovery program.
Construction is nearing completion on that project with occupancy expected to come some time this fall.
Foster said Inspiration Ministries’ program equips its clients with long-term recovery skills.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• Waters’ monthly report for the police department for July showed officers responded to 1,553 calls for service, an increase of 275 from the three-year average. KPD officers performed 22 criminal investigations, down eight from the three-year average. Reported crimes included nine thefts, three molestation investigations and three domestic batteries.
Kendallville officers issued 67 traffic citations and 483 warnings.
• The city officially set Trick-or-Treat hours for 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 28.
