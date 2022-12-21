ALBION — Central Noble High School is looking for a few good men and women.
During Monday night’s regularly scheduled school board meeting, Central Noble Principal Shawn Hoover announced the high school was in the infancy stages of developing a Military Wall of Fame.
Working with the high school’s social studies department, the high school plans on highlighting Central Noble graduates who have gone on to serve in the military. Photos of the graduates who have served will appear in the main hallway near Door 14.
The plan calls for the wall to highlight most recent graduates first, then move backward through previous graduating classes.
The school is actively seeking information on former students who have served.
“We are in the process of gathering information,” Hoover told the board.
After the meeting, Hoover said the school has similar walls of honor for top athletes and academic performers. She said it’s time those who serve in the military get their due.
Hoover got the idea while visiting another community which had put up military banners to honor those who have served. She brought the idea to the social studies department.
“Everyone was on board,” Hoover said.
The school board was on board Monday with Transportation Director Olivia Smith’s plan to switch up bus routes beginning when the new semester starts Jan. 4.
Central Noble currently has 17 routes, with one of those filled by a sub. That sub will no longer be able to fill in come January, so the school did some shuffling, according to Superintendent Robby Morgan.
Having only 16 routes will make transporting children more efficient, Morgan said, cutting down on fuel costs and better maximizing routes.
Currently, some routes only have 35 or 40 students, while one carries 71 in a 72-seat capacity. That will change come January.
“There’s no buses lighter than 50 kids,” Morgan said of the new plan.
The plan may mean slightly longer rides for some some students, but others will spend less time traveling to and from school, Morgan said. The longest a student has to ride under the current plan is 75 minutes. The new plan will shrink that longest ride to 60 minutes.
“I’m sure that took a lot of time to change,” board member Jason Schoeff said. “I appreciate that.”
Morgan also brought up the possibility of the board changing the per diem it pays teachers and administrators when they are attending conferences or fulfilling continuing education requirements. Currently, staff are allotted $45 per day — $10 for breakfast, $15 for lunch and $20 for dinner.
With some events taking place in metropolitan areas such as Indianapolis or Chicago, $20 won’t be a dinner, Morgan said.
He proposed changing the per diem to a straight $55 per day, with no mandatory breakdown of what can be spent for the three separate meals, as long is it does not exceed $55.
Morgan said he wanted the board to consider it, and would bring it up for a vote at a future meeting.
Morgan provided fleece shirts to board members Eric Custer and Erin Schoeff, both of whom attended their last meeting. Custer was defeated in the general election and Erin Schoeff is moving out of the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.