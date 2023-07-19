KENDALLVILLE — Gaslight Playhouse’s summer musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” will offer upgraded sound and digital musical tracks to accompany the cast’s rock-and-roll songs during this weekend’s performances. The change is expected to enhance the audience’s experience.
Shows are Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m. in the Community Learning Center auditorium.
The box office opens an hour before each performance. Tickets are $17 per person for adults, and $15 per person for K-12 students and senior citizens; cash or checks are preferred.
Tickets can also be purchased online at Gaslight Playhouse’s website, www.gaslightplayhouse.org.
“Little Shop of Horrors” is a horror comedy rock musical with music by Alan Menken and lyrics and a book by Howard Ashman. The story follows a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh.
The music, composed by Menken in the style of early 1960s rock and roll, doo-wop and early Motown, includes several well-known tunes, including the title song, “Skid Row (Downtown),” “Somewhere That’s Green,” and “Suddenly, Seymour.”
“This show will be a treat to all,” director Jo Drudge said. “The talent of this cast is amazing as well as the bonding the members have created to make a remarkable show — even as they welcomed the newest cast member, Audrey II.”
Music director Celeste Gates said the cast will sing to accompaniments by a full orchestra, with the sound piped through the auditorium’s sound system. To create the digital tracks, sample sounds are taken from each instrument, then played digitally to create the musical score.
“The voices are strong for this show, so it’s nice that we have all parts of the orchestra,” Gates said.
She said she is used to conducting an actual orchestra, so she’s had to learn to use the digital tracks. She said she can make some cuts or changes in tempo, but generally the track follow the written score.
Gates was a conductor for the North Neck Symphony Orchestra in Virginia before returning to Kendallville.
Josh “Red” Shepherd, a veteran actor with Gaslight, takes on a new role in “Little Shop,” giving voice to the plant, Audrey II, from the orchestra pit.
Shepherd describes the voice characterization as an imitation of Wolfman Jack, an American disc jockey famous for his successful career on the air.
Shepherd looked up video and sound clips of Wolfman Jack to get a feel for Audrey II’s voice, but he had to be careful not to get a sore throat.
“The voice is taxing, and it gets gravelly,” Shepherd said. “It’s also hard on my voice.”
Shepherd said the role was appealing because he gets to sit in the orchestra pit and read his lines.
“One of the reasons I wanted this role is so I didn’t have to deal with costumes and the stress of memorizing lines.”
